Oppo F35, Oppo F35 Pro With 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications, More |

Oppo has launched the F35 and F35 Pro in India. Both the phones comewith 8,000mAh batteries, 80W charging and 50-megapixel front cameras. The Pro has a 6.78-inch 144Hz OLED display, the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX chipset, UFS 3.1 storage and a 50-megapixel main camera with optical stabilisation alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit. The standard F35 has a 6.57-inch 120Hz screen, the Dimensity 6360 MAX, UFS 2.2 storage, and a 50-megapixel main camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Oppo F35, Oppo F35 Pro price in India

The Oppo F35 starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 8GB and 128GB variant costs Rs. 42,999. There is no 256GB option for the standard model. The Oppo F35 Pro starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 6GB and 128GB configuration, with the 8GB and 128GB version priced at Rs. 49,999 and the 8GB and 256GB model at Rs. 54,999.

Both phones are open for pre-orders and go on sale on October 11. They will be sold through the Oppo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and offline retail stores. The Oppo F35 Pro comes in Sunrise Orange, Wave Blue and Twilight Brown, while the Oppo F35 is offered in Wave Blue, Mist Pink and Titanium Grey.

Oppo is running festive offers on the series until October 21. These include a free one-year extended warranty, 20 percent off on screen-damage and accidental or liquid-damage protection, up to 10 percent instant cashback, up to 10 percent exchange bonus and a 50 percent discount on the Enco Buds 3 Pro+. Buyers can also opt for a zero down payment scheme of up to 18 months on the Oppo F35 Pro and up to 15 months on the Oppo F35.

Oppo F35, Oppo F35 Pro specifications

The Oppo F35 Pro has a 6.78-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1,272x2,772 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The panel supports 10-bit colour with 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage and reaches a peak brightness of 1,800 nits in HBM mode. It is protected by AGC DT-Star D+ glass and has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX, a 4nm octa-core chip with 4 x Cortex-A78 cores at up to 2.5GHz, 4 x Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0GHz and a Mali-G615 GPU. It is offered with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, an upgrade over the UFS 2.2 used in the F33 Pro.

The standard Oppo F35 retains the 6.57-inch size of its predecessor, with an OLED panel of 1,080 x 2,372 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports 10-bit colour with 100 per cent sRGB and DCI-P3 coverage, peaks at 1,400 nits in HBM mode and is covered by Crystal Guard glass. It also has an under-display fingerprint reader. The phone continues with the Dimensity 6360 MAX chipset used in both F33 models, paired with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the camera front, the Oppo F35 Pro has a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation, along with a new 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 116-degree field of view. The 50-megapixel front camera has an f/2.0 ultra-wide lens with a 100-degree field of view and autofocus. Both the front and rear cameras can record 4K video at 30fps and support a dual-view recording mode, whereas the F33 series was limited to 1080p at 60fps. The Oppo F35 has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.9 lens and no optical stabilisation, supported by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Its 50-megapixel front camera also has a 100-degree ultra-wide lens with autofocus, but with an f/2.1 aperture. It records 1080p video at 60fps at launch, and Oppo has said a software update will add 2.5K recording at 30fps. The F33 had a 16-megapixel front camera.

Both phones carry an 8,000mAh battery, 1,000mAh more than the F33 series. The Oppo F35 Pro supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, 55W USB PPS and 44W UFCS, while the Oppo F35 supports 80W SuperVOOC and UFCS along with 55W USB PPS. Both models have an IP69 rating for protection against hot water jets.