Top Smartphone Launches In October: Oppo F35 Pro, Vivo V80, More

Now that the Apple iPhone launch is over, the spotlight is slowly shifting back to Android phones. October brings a crowded slate of phones just ahead of the Diwali shopping season, from Oppo's battery-heavy F35 series and Vivo's camera-focused V80 to Motorola's upcoming Edge 70 Neo. OnePlus is also set to unveil its 16 flagship in China, though India may miss out. Here is a look at the key launch dates, expected prices and headline features of the six phones worth watching next month.

1. Oppo F35 Pro

Launch date: October 5 (India).

Expected price: Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 50,000.

Key features: Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging, 50-megapixel OIS main camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera and IP69K protection.

Oppo F35 Pro |

2. Oppo F35

Launch date: October 5 (India)

Expected price: Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000.

Key features: Dimensity 6360 chipset, 6.57-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera.

3. Vivo V80

Launch date: October 6, 12 pm IST (India)

Expected price: Above Rs. 60,000, per a tipster, though a leaked box MRP of Rs. 1,19,999 suggests the selling price will be lower.

Key features: 6.59-inch 144Hz OLED display, 7,200mAh battery with 90W charging, Zeiss-tuned 50-megapixel triple cameras including a group selfie camera, and a reported Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo V80 | Vivo

4. Vivo S2 FE

Launch date: October 6 (India)

Expected price: Around Rs. 39,999 for 6GB + 128GB, based on a leaked box price, with the selling price possibly lower.

Key features: 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300e chipset and 50-megapixel main camera, plus a reported 10,000mAh battery that Vivo has not confirmed.

5. Motorola Edge 70 Neo

Launch date: Expected in October; exact date not announced.

Expected price: Not yet known.

Key features: Motorola has confirmed an India launch, and a Geekbench listing points to a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo | X

6. OnePlus 16

Launch date: October 12 in China; India launch not confirmed.

Expected price: CNY 4,999 in China, with unofficial India estimates of Rs. 64,999 to Rs. 89,990.

Key features: Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, 185Hz gaming display, 200-megapixel main camera and a 9,000mAh battery.

Reports suggest the OnePlus 16 may not reach India, with the OnePlus 16R possibly becoming the brand's Indian flagship, but OnePlus has not confirmed this.

OnePlus |

All prices and specifications other than the confirmed dates come from leaks and tipsters, and may change at launch.