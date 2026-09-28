 Top Smartphone Launches In October: Oppo F35 Pro, Vivo V80, More
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Top Smartphone Launches In October: Oppo F35 Pro, Vivo V80, More

Android brands including Oppo, Vivo, Motorola and OnePlus are preparing new smartphone launches in October ahead of the Diwali season. The lineup includes Oppo F35 series, Vivo V80, Vivo S2 FE, Motorola Edge 70 Neo and OnePlus 16. The phones are expected to feature upgraded cameras, larger batteries and improved displays.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, September 28, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
Top Smartphone Launches In October: Oppo F35 Pro, Vivo V80, More

Now that the Apple iPhone launch is over, the spotlight is slowly shifting back to Android phones. October brings a crowded slate of phones just ahead of the Diwali shopping season, from Oppo's battery-heavy F35 series and Vivo's camera-focused V80 to Motorola's upcoming Edge 70 Neo. OnePlus is also set to unveil its 16 flagship in China, though India may miss out. Here is a look at the key launch dates, expected prices and headline features of the six phones worth watching next month.

1. Oppo F35 Pro

Launch date: October 5 (India).
Expected price: Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 50,000.
Key features: Dimensity 7360 Max chipset, 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging, 50-megapixel OIS main camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera and IP69K protection.

Oppo F35 Pro

Oppo F35 Pro |

2. Oppo F35

Launch date: October 5 (India)
Expected price: Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000.
Key features: Dimensity 6360 chipset, 6.57-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera.

3. Vivo V80

Launch date: October 6, 12 pm IST (India)
Expected price: Above Rs. 60,000, per a tipster, though a leaked box MRP of Rs. 1,19,999 suggests the selling price will be lower.
Key features: 6.59-inch 144Hz OLED display, 7,200mAh battery with 90W charging, Zeiss-tuned 50-megapixel triple cameras including a group selfie camera, and a reported Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo V80

Vivo V80 | Vivo

4. Vivo S2 FE

Launch date: October 6 (India)
Expected price: Around Rs. 39,999 for 6GB + 128GB, based on a leaked box price, with the selling price possibly lower.
Key features: 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7300e chipset and 50-megapixel main camera, plus a reported 10,000mAh battery that Vivo has not confirmed.

5. Motorola Edge 70 Neo

Launch date: Expected in October; exact date not announced.
Expected price: Not yet known.
Key features: Motorola has confirmed an India launch, and a Geekbench listing points to a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo

Motorola Edge 70 Neo | X

6. OnePlus 16

Launch date: October 12 in China; India launch not confirmed.
Expected price: CNY 4,999 in China, with unofficial India estimates of Rs. 64,999 to Rs. 89,990.
Key features: Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, 185Hz gaming display, 200-megapixel main camera and a 9,000mAh battery.

Reports suggest the OnePlus 16 may not reach India, with the OnePlus 16R possibly becoming the brand's Indian flagship, but OnePlus has not confirmed this.

OnePlus

OnePlus |

All prices and specifications other than the confirmed dates come from leaks and tipsters, and may change at launch.

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