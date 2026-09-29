Oppo K14 Plus With 8,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Oppo has already launched the K14 Plus in India, adding a new model to its K series. The smartphone uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX chipset and a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It carries an 8,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation. Compared with the K14, the phone gets a larger battery, up from 7,000mAh.

Oppo K14 Plus price in India

The Oppo K14 Plus is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the Oppo India e-store from October 8. The sale coincides with the first day of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. It comes in two colour options, Solar Orange and Star White.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 4,000 on the sale day with all leading banks, along with a six-month no-cost EMI option. With the bank discount applied, the effective prices come down to Rs. 25,999, Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 31,999 for the three variants, respectively.

Oppo K14 Plus specifications

The Oppo K14 Plus has a 17.22cm (6.78-inch) 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1272 pixels, a pixel density of 450ppi and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The refresh rate switches between 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz depending on the content. The panel supports 1.07 billion colours and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. Oppo rates the peak brightness at 3,600 nits, with 1,800 nits in full-screen mode. It also offers 2,160Hz PWM dimming and touch sampling of up to 240Hz. The bezels measure 1.66mm at the top, 1.65mm on the sides and 1.90mm at the bottom, for a screen-to-body ratio of 93.6 percent. Biometric authentication is handled by an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX, built on a 4nm process. The octa-core chipset has four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2.0GHz, along with an Arm Mali-G615 GPU. Oppo claims a 30 percent improvement in multi-core CPU performance and a 35 percent gain in GPU performance over the previous generation of Dimensity chip, based on data from MediaTek and Oppo Lab. The company also says the 8GB + 256GB variant scored more than 1 million on AnTuTu V12. Memory options are 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, using LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The 8GB variants support up to 16GB of RAM expansion. For cooling, the phone uses a 5,000mm2 SuperCool vapour chamber along with a 19,989mm2 graphite sheet.

Oppo K14 Plus packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC wired charging, bypass charging and 10W reverse wired charging. Oppo says the battery retains 80 percent or more of its capacity after 1,800 full charge cycles, which it equates to around six years of use with one charge a day. Based on Oppo Lab testing, the company rates typical mixed usage at approximately 2.95 days.

For photography, the phone has a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 1/2-inch sensor, an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. It supports 4K video recording on the rear cameras, along with 1080p slow-motion at 120fps and 720p slow-motion at 240fps. The front camera is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX480 sensor. Camera features include Turbo RAW multi-frame processing, AI Night Mode, Dual-View recording, in-sensor zoom and an underwater photography mode for freshwater conditions.

The smartphone runs ColorOS 16 with the Trinity Engine, AI LinkBoost 4.0, AI Call Guard and Extended Use Care 2.0. On the durability front, it has an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame and carries IP69K, IP69, IP68 and IP66 ratings. The phone measures 162.6 x 77.6 x 8.4mm and weighs approximately 207g.