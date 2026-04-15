OpenAI Unveils GPT-5.4 Cyber To Rival Claude Mythos: What's Different?

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Just a week after Anthropic had dropped Claude Mythos Preview, OpenAI, has stepped into the arena with their own answer - GPT-5.4-Cyber. It isn't a brand-new frontier beast born from scratch like Mythos. Instead, it was a finely tuned variant of their existing GPT-5.4 flagship - a 'cyber-permissive' evolution designed specifically for the good guys. GPT 5.4 Cyber comes with less restrictions, enhanced skills in binary reverse engineering, letting analysts dissect compiled software without source code, hunting for malware, weaknesses, and hidden robustness issues. It is said to spot flaws faster, simulate defenses deeper, and push the boundaries of what defensive AI could achieve.

Sam Altman’s team framed it as the next phase in their 'Trusted Access for Cyber Defense' program. Access rolled out first to hundreds of verified organisations, researchers, and security vendors, expanding soon to thousands.

GPT 5.4 Cyber vs Mythos Preview: What’s different?

Claude Mythos Preview was built as an entirely new, general-purpose powerhouse with a striking leap in capabilities across the board, especially cybersecurity. It doesn't just find vulnerabilities; it can autonomously chain them, generate exploits from a simple CVE and git commit, and operate at a level that left even top human experts in awe. Anthropic choses extreme caution, giving private preview only, heavy emphasis on safety evaluations, and partnerships to strengthen the ecosystem’s defenses first.

=GPT-5.4-Cyber took a more pragmatic path. It started from a proven base and specialised it, making the model more willing to tackle risky defensive scenarios without the usual safety refusals kicking in. OpenAI positioned it as preparation for even more powerful models on the horizon, testing real-world cyber workflows with trusted partners to identify gaps, jailbreaks, and safe usage patterns before wider rollout. Where Mythos felt like a mysterious new oracle, GPT-5.4-Cyber felt like a sharpened, battle-ready tool in an existing arsenal.