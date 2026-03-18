 OpenAI Launches GPT-5.4 Mini & Nano: All You Need To Know About These New Models
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OpenAI Launches GPT-5.4 Mini & Nano: All You Need To Know About These New Models

OpenAI has introduced GPT-5.4 mini and nano, compact versions of its flagship model designed for speed and lower costs. While mini targets coding and reasoning tasks, nano focuses on lightweight workloads like classification and data extraction. Both are available via API, with mini also accessible in ChatGPT.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
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OpenAI has launched GPT-5.4 mini and GPT-5.4 nano, its most capable small models to date, designed to bring the strengths of its flagship GPT-5.4 to high-volume, latency-sensitive workloads at a fraction of the cost.

What Are GPT-5.4 Mini and Nano?

These are compact, highly efficient versions of OpenAI's GPT-5.4 model, optimised for speed and cost rather than maximum capability. Think of them as the workhorses of the GPT-5.4 family - not built to replace the full model, but to handle the fast, repetitive, and supporting tasks that make up the bulk of real-world AI workflows.

GPT-5.4 mini is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, GPT-5 mini, with improvements across coding, reasoning, multimodal understanding, and tool use - while running more than 2x faster. In benchmarks, it approaches GPT-5.4-level pass rates at considerably lower latency, making it one of the strongest performance-per-speed tradeoffs available for coding workflows.

GPT-5.4 nano is the smallest and cheapest model in the GPT-5.4 family, purpose-built for tasks where speed and cost matter most, such as classification, data extraction, ranking, and simpler coding subtasks.

GPT-5.4 mini and GPT-5.4 nano: Availability and pricing

GPT-5.4 mini is available today via the API, Codex, and ChatGPT. In Codex, it uses only 30 percent of the GPT-5.4 quota. In ChatGPT, Free and Go users can access it through the Thinking feature, while it serves as a rate-limit fallback for GPT-5.4 Thinking on other plans. GPT-5.4 nano is available in the API for tasks requiring maximum efficiency.

The models are built for developers and businesses running applications where response time shapes the user experience - coding assistants, computer-using systems, multimodal apps that process images in real time, and multi-agent pipelines. OpenAI's own Codex platform demonstrates the intended use: GPT-5.4 handles planning and coordination while GPT-5.4 mini subagents work in parallel on narrower tasks like searching a codebase or reviewing files.

The launch follows OpenAI's release of GPT-5.4 earlier this month, which introduced mid-response course correction, improved deep web research, and enhanced long-context reasoning.

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