OnePlus To Launch Android 16-Based OxygenOS 16 Software On October 16 In India: Here's What To Expect

OnePlus has announced that its highly anticipated OxygenOS 16 will be unveiled on October 16, bringing a fresh Android 16 foundation and a suite of advanced AI-driven enhancements to its ecosystem of smartphones. The launch, confirmed for India, marks a significant step in OnePlus's push towards deeper AI integration.

The update builds on Android 16's core improvements while introducing these AI tools to enhance productivity and personalisation. OnePlus has teased the rollout under the banner of "Intelligently Yours," emphasizing AI as a foundational element of the OxygenOS experience.

Here is a low down on all the expected features of OxygenOS 16

- Native Integration with Google Gemini AI: OxygenOS 16 will feature seamless on-device integration of Google's Gemini models, enabling generative AI tasks and positioning the OS as a comprehensive "planner, assistant, and manager" for users.

- Mind Space App: A new centralised hub for curating personal memories, photos, and collections, powered by Gemini to handle contextual tasks like generating a personalised five-day itinerary for a trip to Paris based on saved preferences.

- Redesigned UI Elements: The update will introduce several refreshed design elements across OnePlus handsets for a more modern and intuitive interface.

- Broader AI-Powered Enhancements: Expect a suite of additional on-device AI capabilities to boost productivity and personalisation, building on Android 16's foundation.

For device compatibility, OxygenOS 16 is already in closed beta testing on the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, with an open beta expected soon after the launch. The upcoming OnePlus 15 flagship is anticipated to ship with the software out of the box, while select older models will receive it via over-the-air (OTA) updates—though a full list of supported devices will be revealed during the event. Stable versions for broader rollout are projected by the end of 2025.