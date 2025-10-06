'I Hate QR Codes. Such An Eyesore,' Elon Musk Says; Internet Asks,'What's The Alternative?'

'I Hate QR Codes. Such An Eyesore,' Elon Musk Muses; Internet Asks,'What's The Alternative?' | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Known for his unabashed rant on social media, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has this time voiced his strong aversion to QR codes, labeling them an 'eyesore' and fueling discussions on their ubiquity in everyday life. The tech billionaire's remark, made in response to a Swedish journalist's complaint about restaurant QR code menus, taps into a growing frustration among users who find the pixelated squares more nuisance than necessity.

The controversy ignited when journalist Peter Imanuelsen posted on X, "I'm never ordering from a QR code menu at a restaurant." Musk, never one to mince words, swiftly replied: "I hate QR codes. Such an eyesore."

His comment struck a chord, amassing thousands of likes and replies as netizens shared their own gripes with the technology that exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally designed for efficient data transfer, QR codes became a staple for contactless dining - particularly during the pandemic - allowing patrons to scan a code to access digital menus and place orders. Yet, while restaurants praise them for slashing printing costs and streamlining service, many diners lament the hassle of fumbling with phones mid-meal, especially in dim lighting or when batteries die.

User reactions poured in, revealing a polarised crowd. Agreement came quick from those echoing Musk's disdain: "Agreed, nothing kills an appetite faster than a software update before dessert. Bring back real menus and real conversations."

Defenders, however, pushed back on practicality, with one querying Musk directly, "Do you have a better alternative? I find them convenient." The eternal question, "What is the alternative?", emerged as a refrain, prompting creative suggestions.

One user envisioned futuristic fixes like "invisible ink inside a cute smiley or something," detectable by cameras but invisible to the eye. Another floated a voice-activated twist: "Ditch QR scans for voice menu chats that serve up options, swaps, and orders. Grok Voice Menu."