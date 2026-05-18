OnePlus 15R Gets Yet Another Price Hike In India, Now ₹7,000 Costlier Than Its Launch Price

OnePlus 15R |

The OnePlus 15R, which debuted in India just five months ago, has received another price increase. The base 12GB+256GB variant now retails at Rs. 54,999, while the 12GB+512GB model has climbed to Rs. 59,999. That puts both variants a steep Rs. 7,000 above their launch prices, and this isn't the first time buyers have been caught off guard.

OnePlus 15R launch prices vs now

The OnePlus 15R launched in India with the base variant priced at Rs. 47,999 and the 512GB variant at Rs. 52,999. It had already seen a Rs. 2,500 hike shortly after its December launch. A second revision followed in mid-March, when Oppo and OnePlus jointly confirmed a price revision, attributing the decision to escalating costs of essential components, particularly high-speed storage hardware and memory chips. The latest hike pushes the cumulative increase to Rs. 7,000 since launch.

Why is OnePlus hiking prices?

OnePlus has not officially stated a reason for the latest revision, but the broader picture is clear. The primary reason behind price hikes across the industry is the rising cost of essential components such as DRAM and NAND storage. Global demand for these components has surged, especially due to the rapid growth of AI data centres that require massive memory resources. Manufacturers are also shifting production toward high-bandwidth memory, which is more profitable but reduces supply for smartphones. Changes in import duties, currency fluctuations, and market dynamics may also be playing a role, with a weakening rupee compounding import costs.

OnePlus 15R specifications

The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, carries a 7,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and packs a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is available in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colour options. The phone also carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K protection ratings.

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Other smartphone brands have also increased prices

Brands like Nothing, Xiaomi, and Realme have also increased prices, ranging from Rs. 1,000 to as much as Rs. 5,000, with revised pricing already live across official brand websites and major online platforms. Analysts note that despite the increases, both OnePlus phones still cost less than several upcoming flagships expected to launch at higher price points due to the same component cost pressures, and that this trend is not going away anytime soon.