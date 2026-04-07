Smartphone Price Hike In India: Here's Why Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Xiaomi Devices Cost More In 2026

Why Your Next Smartphone In India Could Cost 10-20% More In 2026 |

Indian consumers looking to buy a new smartphone in 2026 are facing a harsh reality, prices across brands and segments are climbing steadily, and relief appears nowhere in sight. From budget handsets to premium flagships, virtually no segment has been spared. The global AI boom, geopolitical turmoil in West Asia, a weakening rupee, and tightening supply chains have forced major brands including Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Realme to quietly but consistently revise their price tags upward.

Budget smartphones see price hike in India

Oppo has raised prices on multiple A-series and K-series models from April 4, with most devices witnessing a flat price increase of Rs. 2,000. The Oppo A6X 4G, for instance, has been revised upward from Rs. 10,999 to Rs. 12,999.

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Vivo has also revised the prices of its T4 Lite and T4x models, each by Rs. 500. Samsung has increased the price of its Galaxy A17 by Rs. 500 and removed the in-box charger worth around Rs. 1,000.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S26 series launched with price hikes of up to Rs. 10,000, with the standard variant seeing a Rs. 6,000 increase and the Ultra model going up by Rs. 10,000 compared to previous pricing benchmarks.

Entry-level smartphone prices are also increasing by Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 3,000. The Motorola G35 5G, for example, went from Rs. 9,999 in December 2025 to Rs. 11,999 in April 2026, while the Realme P3 Lite 5G crossed the Rs. 12,999 mark from being under Rs. 10,000.

Flagship smartphones see a price hike as well

The budget or entry-level segment will see the least amount of hike at 4 to 6 percent, while the flagship category will witness the highest at 7 to 9 percent. The mid-range section will sit in the middle at 6 to 8 percent.

The OnePlus 15 launched at Rs. 72,999 with a higher price tag than its predecessor, followed by iQoo 15 at Rs. 72,999 in comparison to iQoo 13 at Rs. 59,999. Oppo also increased the prices of the Find X9 series over the Find X8 models. Realme also launched the Realme GT 8 Pro at Rs. 72,999, a significantly higher price tag of around Rs. 15,000 over the Realme GT 7 Pro.

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Smartphone sales see a slump

The price hikes are already taking a measurable toll on the market. India's smartphone market began 2026 with a significant 9 percent year-on-year sales decline over the first nine weeks, driven by higher memory component costs and average price increases of Rs. 1,500 across key models.

According to IDC, global smartphone shipments are expected to drop 12.9 percent to 1.12 billion units in 2026, down from 1.26 billion devices in 2025. Counterpoint has projected a potential 10 percent contraction for India's smartphone market in 2026, citing ongoing global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

The warnings from industry leaders have grown increasingly dire. TM Roh, Samsung President, at CES 2026, said, "We're facing one of the harshest pricing situations in memory… smartphone price adjustments may be necessary. This is an unprecedented environment." Nothing CEO Carl Pei wrote on LinkedIn, "The 'more specs for less money' model that many value brands were built on is no longer sustainable in 2026."

The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has cautioned that smartphone prices in India could rise by another 10–15 per cent in 2026.