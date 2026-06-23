Nothing Phone 4b Confirmed To Launch In India On July 7: What To Expect

London-based technology company Nothing has officially confirmed that the Phone (4b) will launch in India on July 7 at 4:00 PM IST, with the launch happening simultaneously in global markets at 11:00 BST. The announcement puts an end to weeks of teaser-driven speculation around the device.

Nothing's first phone in the 'b' series

The launch marks Nothing's introduction of an entirely new smartphone tier, the 'b' series, created as a new entry point into the Nothing ecosystem designed to deliver the core Nothing experience to a wider audience and a new generation of users. The Phone 4b represents the beginning of this new series and, for many buyers, the beginning of their journey into the Nothing ecosystem.

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This is also Nothing's first foray into a 'b' series smartphone following the company's CMF brand announcement. The development comes shortly after Nothing confirmed it would skip a CMF Phone 3 Pro this year, with co-founder Akis Evangelidis pointing to rising memory costs as the reason a meaningful upgrade wasn't feasible at a sensible price point. Reports suggest some of the work originally planned for CMF has now fed into the Phone 4b instead.

Those keen to tune in can sign up for alerts on nothing.tech, or watch the launch livestream on the official Nothing YouTube channel.

What to expect

So far, Nothing has stuck to naming conventions like Phone (1), Phone (2), Phone (3) and more recently the Phone (4a) series, and a 'b' branding would be the first time the company uses this nomenclature for a smartphone.

On design, the new teaser's single rear camera and transparent back suggest a simpler hardware approach than the Phone (4a) series, which moved toward an aluminium unibody with the transparent treatment limited largely to the camera module rather than the full rear panel. A single-camera, fully transparent design on the 4B would mark a return to Nothing's earlier, more minimalist aesthetic rather than the metal-and-plateau look of its recent 'A' series phones.

On pricing, industry watchers expect the device to undercut the Phone (4a) Lite, which currently retails above Rs 25,000 due to rising component costs. Tipster Yogesh Brar and other industry sources have pegged the Phone 4b's India price at around Rs 25,000, though Nothing has not confirmed this officially. A Flipkart microsite has also surfaced for the "b" series, reinforcing that a near-term India launch is on the cards.