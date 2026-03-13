Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers |

After its global launch in London last week and an exclusive pre-first sale event in Bengaluru, Nothing's Phone 4a series is now open for purchase across India. Starting today, both the Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro are available to all buyers via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and select retail outlets, with sales going live at 12 noon.

Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India, colours, and launch offers

The Nothing Phone 4a comes in Black, White, Blue, and Pink, in three configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 31,999, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 34,999, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 37,999.

The Phone 4a Pro is available in Black, Silver, and Pink. The Pro model is priced at Rs. 39,999, Rs. 42,999, and Rs. 45,999 for the respective 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

As part of launch-day offers, buyers can avail bank discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 on the Phone 4a and up to Rs. 4,000 on the Pro, along with exchange benefits and no-cost EMI. With these offers applied, the effective starting price works out to Rs. 24,999 for the Phone 4a and Rs. 34,999 for the Pro model.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a specifications

Both devices feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a 5,400mAh battery with 50W fast charging. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset powers the lineup, running Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16.

On the camera front, the Phone 4a carries a triple camera setup - a 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel 3.5x telephoto lens capable of up to 70x digital zoom, a Sony ultra-wide sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera. The phones also feature Nothing's signature transparent design and the updated Glyph Bar lighting interface. Both carry an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.