 New Labour Codes To Boost Employee Welfare, Ease Of Doing Business In IT Sector
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechNew Labour Codes To Boost Employee Welfare, Ease Of Doing Business In IT Sector

New Labour Codes To Boost Employee Welfare, Ease Of Doing Business In IT Sector

By simplifying compliance, formalising diverse work arrangements, expanding social security, and enhancing workplace safety, the codes create an enabling ecosystem that supports innovation, productivity, and inclusive growth, according to an official statement.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
New Labour Codes To Boost Employee Welfare, Ease Of Doing Business In IT Sector |

New Delhi: India’s new Labour Codes will transform the Information Technology (IT) sector's working culture by strengthening both employer capabilities and employee welfare, the government said on Tuesday.

By simplifying compliance, formalising diverse work arrangements, expanding social security, and enhancing workplace safety, the codes create an enabling ecosystem that supports innovation, productivity, and inclusive growth, according to an official statement.

For IT sector, these reforms are particularly significant as they provide clarity on wages, fixed-term employment, work-from-home arrangements, and workplace safety standards.

By streamlining regulatory processes, enhancing gender inclusivity, and encouraging digital record-keeping, the codes help IT companies to safeguard employee welfare, ultimately contributing to sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

FPJ Shorts
New Labour Codes To Boost Employee Welfare, Ease Of Doing Business In IT Sector
New Labour Codes To Boost Employee Welfare, Ease Of Doing Business In IT Sector
Navi Mumbai Transport: NMMT Bus Tracker App Down For 8 Days After ITMS Server Crash; Commuters Face Major Inconvenience
Navi Mumbai Transport: NMMT Bus Tracker App Down For 8 Days After ITMS Server Crash; Commuters Face Major Inconvenience
Prada Takes Over Rival House Versace For $1.4 Billion: What's Next For The Luxury Fashion House?
Prada Takes Over Rival House Versace For $1.4 Billion: What's Next For The Luxury Fashion House?
Over 1,825 MW Capacity Rooftop Solar Installed On 91,574 Govt Buildings
Over 1,825 MW Capacity Rooftop Solar Installed On 91,574 Govt Buildings
Read Also
Smart Wristbands For All Indian Pilgrims? Haj Committee's New 2026 Guidelines Makes Wearable Tech...
article-image

The codes introduced single registration, single return filing, and a single licence valid across India, replacing multiple registrations under different Acts. For IT companies operating across multiple states or campuses, this reduces compliance duplication, administrative costs, and bureaucratic delays.

Employers can hire employees for a fixed term with the same wages, benefits, and social security as permanent workers. This allows companies to staff according to project timelines without long‑term contracts.

The codes provide for monetary penalties instead of criminal prosecution for minor procedural violations. Employers have 30 days to rectify non-compliance before penalties apply, encouraging a cooperative compliance environment.

The reforms also allowed wage fixation based on skill levels certified under the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) to reward certified skills and skill advancement with higher pay and career progression.

Read Also
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Live & What To Expect
article-image

The government had released new Labour Codes -- The Code on Wages 2019 (WC), The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 (IR), The Code on Social Security, 2020 (SS), The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH &amp;WC), to simplify compliance, promote flexibility, and provide social security to all types of workers, including contract and gig employees.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Labour Codes To Boost Employee Welfare, Ease Of Doing Business In IT Sector

New Labour Codes To Boost Employee Welfare, Ease Of Doing Business In IT Sector

Over 1,825 MW Capacity Rooftop Solar Installed On 91,574 Govt Buildings

Over 1,825 MW Capacity Rooftop Solar Installed On 91,574 Govt Buildings

'Protect Your Important Documents': MeitY Issues Critical Warning Against Fake DigiLocker Apps...

'Protect Your Important Documents': MeitY Issues Critical Warning Against Fake DigiLocker Apps...

Smart Wristbands For All Indian Pilgrims? Haj Committee's New 2026 Guidelines Makes Wearable Tech...

Smart Wristbands For All Indian Pilgrims? Haj Committee's New 2026 Guidelines Makes Wearable Tech...

Apple To Not Comply With India's Mandate To Preload Sanchar Saathi App On All iPhones Sold In India:...

Apple To Not Comply With India's Mandate To Preload Sanchar Saathi App On All iPhones Sold In India:...