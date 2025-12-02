Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Live & What To Expect

Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro smartphones are launching in India today, after weeks of teasers. The phones will be accompanied by a teleconverter kit that is likley to cost additional. The Vivo X300 series comes with a 200-megapixel sensor, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC with an additional Vivo V3+ chip.

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 India launch details

The new Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 smartphones' launch event will begin at 12noon IST and will be live streamed for all users to see. The event can be watched in the embedded video below:

The Vivo X300 Pro comes in two colour options – Phantom Black and Dune Brown, whereas the Vivo X300 comes in Summit Red, Phantom Black, and Mist Blue colour options. Pricing and availability details will be announced at the event. The phone is likely to compete with flagships like the OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, and the Oppo Find X9 in the Indian market.

Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 specifications

While full specification details will be revealed post launch, teasers have left very little to the imagination. The Vivo X300 Pro and Vivo X300 are likley to run on OriginOS latest version based on Android 16. It will feature the premium MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC with the additional Vivo V3+ chip.

The two phones feature a unibody 3D glass design with metal frame and rounded edges. It has a circular camera setup at the back with the X300 Pro featuring a 200-megapixel ZEISS APO telephoto camera and the X300 features a 200-megapixel ZEISS main camera. There is an additoinal VS1 Pro imaging chip as well. OriginOS brings a new Origin Island and changing wallpapers with motion.

More details on specifications will be announced in a few hours. Stay Tuned!