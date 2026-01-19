 NASA's Artemis II Mega Rocket Arrives At Launch Pad For Historic Moon Mission: What Happens Next?
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft has arrived at Launch Complex 39B in Florida, marking a major step toward the Artemis II mission. After the rollout, teams will conduct a wet dress rehearsal on February 2 before deciding readiness for a February 6 launch window. Artemis II will carry four astronauts on a lunar flyby.

NASA has achieved a major milestone in its Artemis programme. The Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft has reached Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The journey covered four miles and took nearly 12 hours on a crawler-transporter.

This event marks a significant advance. It is the first crewed mission to the Moon area in over 50 years since Apollo 17 in 1972. The rollout brings humans closer to returning to lunar exploration. The mission highlights international cooperation and prepares the way for future landings and deep space travel.

Why is Artemis II so important?

Artemis II will send four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon and back. The crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. They will travel farther from Earth than any humans since the Apollo era. The flight tests the SLS rocket, Orion spacecraft and life support systems in deep space. It includes lunar flyby observations and data collection to support future surface missions. The goal is to establish a sustained presence on the Moon and pave the way for crewed trips to Mars.

What happens after the rocket arrives at the launchpad?

Once the rocket is safely on its launch pad crews can begin putting it through even more rigorous testing. The fuelling test called a 'wet dress rehearsal' is scheduled to take place on February 2 four days before the first launch window. Based on the rocket's performance during that test NASA will decide if Artemis 2 will be ready for a February 6 launch. Additional windows exist later in February March and April if needed. Safety remains the top priority throughout the process.

