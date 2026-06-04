Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ With Quad 50-Megapixel Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, More

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ smartphone has launched in India. The phone packs a quad 50-megapixel camera system with a periscope telephoto lens, a 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 5,200-nit peak brightness, and a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W TurboPower fast charging. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset, runs Android 16, and carries both IP68 and IP69 ratings alongside MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 47,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The phone is available in three Pantone-validated colour options: Pantone Stormy Sea, Pantone Zinfandel, and Pantone Chicory Coffee. It will go on sale starting June 11 via Flipkart, motorola.in, and offline retail stores. As part of its launch offers, buyers can avail a Rs. 3,000 instant discount with Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cards, or alternatively a Rs. 3,000 additional exchange discount.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ features a 6.8-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,772x1,272 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 5,200 nits. The 10-bit quad-curved panel offers a 96.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, is Pantone Validated for colour and skin tone accuracy, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It also supports Smart Water Touch technology for accurate touch response on a wet screen.

The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset built on a 4nm process, clocked up to 3.4GHz, and paired with an Arm Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. It comes with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 internal storage. Thermal management is handled by a 4,600mm2 vapour chamber that Motorola claims delivers an 18 percent improvement in heat dissipation.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ sports a quad rear camera system, all lenses rated at 50-megapixels. The main camera uses a Sony LYTIA 710 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The ultra-wide camera offers a 122-degree field of view with autofocus and macro capability. The periscope telephoto camera delivers 3.5x optical zoom with an f/2.8 aperture, OIS, a multispectral sensor, and up to 50x AI Super Zoom Pro. All rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60fps with Video HDR. The front camera is a 50-megapixel autofocus unit with an f/1.9 aperture, also capable of 4K video at 60fps.

The phone runs Hello UI based on Android 16 and supports dual nano SIM cards. Motorola promises three major OS upgrades and five years of Security Maintenance Release updates. The device supports 17 5G bands with 5G SA/NSA connectivity, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11be across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C 2.0. Audio is handled by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio certification.

The Edge 70 Pro+ is backed by a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W TurboPower wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The device measures 162.7x75.6x7.19mm in the Silk and Twill-inspired finishes, and 7.34mm in the FSC-certified wood finish, and weighs 190 grams. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance, and has achieved MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification.