Moto G37 Power, Moto G37 With 50-Megapixel AI Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Motorola has launched the Moto G37 Power and Moto G37 in India. Both run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, sport a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel AI camera, Android 16, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. The key differentiator is battery: the moto g37 Power packs a 7,000mAh cell with 30W TurboPower charging, while the moto g37 makes do with 5,200mAh and 20W charging.

Moto G37 Power, Moto G37 price in India

The Moto G37 Power is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The standard Moto G37 is available in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, priced at Rs. 13,999. Alongside the two smartphones, Motorola also launched the Moto Buds 2 in India, priced at Rs. 2,999.

Both phones will go on sale starting May 25 at 12pm IST, and will be available via Flipkart, motorola.in, and partner retail outlets across the country. Buyers purchasing through Flipkart can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 950 with a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

The Moto G37 Power and Moto G37 are both offered in three Pantone-curated colour options - Pantone Nautical Blue, Pantone Capri, and Pantone Impenetrable. The Nautical Blue and Capri finishes feature a premium vegan leather texture, while the impenetrable variant sports a PMMA finish.

Moto G37 Power Specifications

The Moto G37 Power features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1604x720 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,050 nits of high brightness mode output, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and Smart Water Touch support for uninterrupted operation even with wet fingers. Under the hood sits an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 6-nanometre processor, with two Cortex-A76 performance cores clocked at 2.5GHz and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores at 2GHz, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone is available in two configurations: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It supports AI RAM Boost to virtually expand memory up to 16GB and offers storage expansion up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device supports Hybrid Dual SIM.

On the camera front, the Moto G37 Power sports a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, LED flash, a 2-in-1 light sensor, and support for up to 2K video recording at 30fps. Selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, also capable of 2K video recording at 30fps. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor handles biometric authentication.

The phone runs Android 16 with Hello UI out of the box and is confirmed to receive one OS upgrade to Android 17, along with three years of security patch updates. Audio features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio certification, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual microphones.

Connectivity options span 5G SA/NSA support across 12 bands (n1, n2, n3, n5, n8, n28, n38, n40, n41, n48, n77, n78), Dual 4G VoLTE with VoNR support, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Moto G37 Power carries an IP64 rating for dust and water splash resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. It measures 166.23x76.50x8.89mm and weighs 215 grams. The device is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging and 6W reverse wired charging support.

Moto G37 specifications

The Moto G37 features the same 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1604x720 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,050 nits of high brightness mode output, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and Smart Water Touch support. It is powered by the identical octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 6-nanometre processor, with two Cortex-A76 cores at 2.5GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores at 2GHz, alongside an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Moto G37 is available in a single configuration of 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB UFS 2.2 storage, with AI RAM Boost enabling virtual memory expansion up to 12GB and microSD card support for storage expansion up to 1TB. The phone also supports Hybrid Dual SIM.

Camera hardware mirrors the G37 Power, with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera featuring an f/1.8 aperture, Quad Pixel technology, LED flash, a 2-in-1 light sensor, and up to 2K video recording at 30fps. The front camera is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture, also supporting 2K video at 30fps. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is included for biometric security.

The Moto G37 runs Android 16 with Hello UI and carries the same software update commitment. It features stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio certification, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual microphones. Connectivity includes 5G SA/NSA across 12 bands (n1, n2, n3, n5, n8, n28, n38, n40, n41, n48, n77, n78), Dual 4G VoLTE with VoNR, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) on 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone carries IP64 and MIL-STD-810H certifications, just like its Power sibling. It measures 166.23x76.50x7.85mm and weighs 191 grams, noticeably slimmer and lighter than the Power variant, owing to the smaller battery. The Moto G37 is powered by a 5,200mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging and 6W reverse wired charging, with a 10W charger included in the box.