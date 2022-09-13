Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launched in India with 200MP camera, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Edge 30 Fusion tags along

Motorola Edge 30 Neo (left), Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (centre), and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (right) |

In February, Motorola unveiled the Edge 30 Pro, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It was followed by the Edge 30 in May. Now, the Lenovo-owned brand has launched two new Edge 30 series phones in India, namely, the Edge 30 Ultra and the Edge 30 Fusion, and the Edge 30 Neo. The Ultra model is the world’s first phone to feature a 200-megapixel camera. The Fusion model, on the other hand, is an affordable flagship phone.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications, price in India

The Edge 30 Ultra has a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with curved edges. It offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is the company's first phone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 125W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The OIS-assisted 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 camera on the back is accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it has a 60-megapixel front camera.

The Edge 30 Ultra comes in a single configuration that offers 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is priced at Rs 59,999. The first sale of the phone will be carried out starting on September 22, 2022, on Flipkart. For a limited period, it will be sold at a discounted price of Rs 54,999. It can be purchased in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colours.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications, price in India

The Edge 30 Fusion features a 6.55-inch P-OLED FHD+ curved edge screen with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has the Snapdragon 888 Plus chip and a 4,270mAh battery, which supports 68W fast charging. On the photography front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a 50-megapixel (main) + 13-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 2-megapixel (depth) triple camera unit.

The Edge 30 Fusion is only available in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is priced at Rs 42,999, but it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 39,999 for a limited period. Flipkart will carry out the first sale of the Edge 30 Fusion on September 22, 2022. It will be available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colours.

Both smartphones run on the Android 12 OS with MyUX on top. For security, these devices are equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner. The Ultra and Fusion models have just renamed versions of the Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro, which are sold in China.