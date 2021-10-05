Microsoft’s Windows 11 now available in India, check all details here

Mumbai: The US-based tech giant Microsoft has begun rolling out Windows 11 worldwide for all users and it is expected to be made available to all Microsoft devices by 2022. The company had recently introduced a tool called PC Health Check with the help of which users can find out whether the new Windows will work on their PC or laptop.

The new Windows 11 features such as Snap Layouts and Groups offer a more powerful way to multitask and optimize screen real estate in a visually clean way.

In a statement announcing the rollout of the new OS version, Redmond said that Windows 11 is designed by keeping in mind the security, and with a focus on the user so that they can be productive as well as creative. ASUS, Lenovo, and HP have already started rolling out devices with Windows 11 pre-installed with them, and soon, Acer and Dell will also join them.

Windows 11 is being released as a free upgrade for users having Windows 10 on their PCs, but this is only applicable to devices that are eligible for the upgrade.

If the user already has a device with Windows 10 in it, the user can go to the PC Health Check app of Microsoft to check whether the device is eligible to get the free upgrade. If it is, then go to Windows Update Settings by going to Settings, then to the Update & Security tab, and then to Windows Update. After that click on Check for Updates.

The user can download the PC Health Check app by heading over to the official website at https://aka.ms/GetPCHealthCheckApp.

Meanwhile, for customers who are using a PC that will not be eligible for the upgrade, and who aren’t ready to transition to a new device, they can continue using Windows 10. Microsoft will support Windows 10 through October 14, 2025. It has also recently been announced that the next feature update to Windows 10 is coming later this year.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 07:53 PM IST