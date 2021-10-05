Mark Zuckerberg set back by nearly $7 bn in Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram global outage

On Monday, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp faced a global outage with users unable to logging on to these digital platforms.

According to a Bloomberg report, Zuckerberg also slipped to the 5th spot in the billionaires’ list after Facebook stocks plunged due to the global outage. Zuckerberg, with a total wealth of $121.6 billion, has fallen behind Bill Gates.

Facebook in a late evening blog post blamed a "faulty configuration change" for a nearly six-hour outage on Monday that prevented the company's 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media and messaging services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. It said, "This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt."

When services were restored, the blog post reiterated: We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change. We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime.

By the time the services were restored, Facebook had incurred an estimated total lost revenues of roughly $99.75 million, accordinng to Fortune estimates.

Commenting on the Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp disrupton of services, Lotem Finkelstenn, Head of Threat Intelligence at Check Point Software Technologies, said: “While it might look like a colossal failure in all those services and apps, the reason is probably a DNS service they all use to route their pages and service to our devices. So, what is DNS?! Simply, it is the internet protocol to convert the words we use like Facebook.com to language computers know - numbers, or internet address. They do the conversion and route us to the services and applications we asked to use. When this service falls, the services look like they are down, but actually just now accessible.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:35 AM IST