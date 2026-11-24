Microsoft Develops Rocket AI Framework To Train Advanced Models Independently And Reduce Reliance On Other Companies | AFP

New Delhi: Microsoft is strengthening its efforts to develop advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models by building its own technology to train them, aiming to improve their capabilities and reduce dependence on models developed by other companies.

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The company has developed an in-house reinforcement learning (RL) framework called Rocket, which is designed to train AI models over longer periods and at a much larger scale.

In a statement, the company said, “Over runs that long, small numerical mismatches and system inefficiencies compound, so we built Rocket, MAI’s in-house RL framework, to enable us to post-train models at increasing scale”.

Microsoft AI said the system can support training runs lasting several weeks or months across thousands of GPUs. Microsoft AI is using Rocket to train its three-trillion-parameter base model, MAI Base 2.

The company said the model is being trained through reinforcement learning without distillation from third-party models. This means Microsoft is working to improve its model from the base stage rather than starting with knowledge transferred from another company's model.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the company's focus on making AI more efficient and affordable for customers.

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"Outcome per dollar is the frontier. We're advancing it at every layer: FLOPs-efficient pretraining (MAI Base 2), long RL climbs (Rocket), and token-efficient models (seven new MAI models announced last week)," Nadella said in a social media post.

He added that building AI models and products together would help the company improve performance and pass the benefits directly to customers, while remaining open to using models developed by other companies.

Microsoft AI said long and stable reinforcement learning is important for improving the capabilities of its models.

However, training models for weeks or months across thousands of GPUs brings challenges such as hardware failures, delays in training and differences in calculations that can affect the learning process.

Rocket has been designed to address these problems by allowing the company to recover from hardware failures, adjust computing resources and continue training without restarting the entire process.

The company said it has also improved the system to maintain numerical consistency between the model's training and response-generation systems, helping prevent small calculation differences from affecting learning over time.

Microsoft AI said Rocket has already helped its models make progress on an aggregate reasoning benchmark that combines several public and private evaluations.

The company said its model recently surpassed Claude Opus 4.8 on this benchmark and is on track to overtake GPT-5.6 Sol in the coming weeks.

The company said it will continue improving Rocket to support longer training, more complex AI tasks and larger model deployments as it works towards developing more advanced AI systems.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)