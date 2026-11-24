NVIDIA Taiwan

Investors betting against Nvidia Corporation suffered substantial losses on Monday after a dramatic recovery in the chipmaker's shares following the reported reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the sudden reversal severely affected leveraged investment products designed to generate returns from declines in Nvidia's share price.

As per the report, the GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily exchange-traded fund (ETF), which targets twice the inverse of Nvidia's daily stock performance, plunged 63%. The fund, valued at approximately $100 million, had gained 46% this year through Friday.

European investors faced even steeper losses, with the GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily exchange-traded product (ETP) tumbling 92%, while a similar offering from Leverage Shares declined 80%.

Leveraged Single-Stock Funds Expose Investors To Extreme Volatility

The sharp losses underscore the risks associated with increasingly popular leveraged products that amplify daily movements in individual technology stocks.

These instruments typically employ derivatives and reset their exposure daily. Consequently, returns over extended periods can differ significantly from their advertised multiples, making them more suited to short-term trading than conventional long-term investing.

Several European leveraged products may operate outside the European Union's Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS) regulatory framework, allowing issuers to offer highly concentrated investment exposure.

Meanwhile, US regulators have resisted approving new ETFs providing more than twice the daily performance of an underlying individual stock.

'Airbag' Mechanism Helps Leveraged Nvidia Short Fund Survive

A share price increase exceeding 33% could theoretically eliminate the value of a three-times leveraged short position if its exposure remained unchanged.

However, Leverage Shares' NV3S product remained operational following the activation of a protective mechanism known as an 'airbag'.

As per the report, trading was suspended for approximately 15 minutes while the product's exposure was recalculated to minimise the risk of complete losses.

Nvidia shares had declined 23% last week and 39% in November through Friday, delivering substantial gains to bearish traders.

Monday's rally of up to 37% abruptly reversed those gains, highlighting the financial risks associated with leveraged speculation in artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

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