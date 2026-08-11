Meta's Mark Zuckerberg Lays Out Vision For 'Personal Superintelligence', Says Power Must Not Be Concentrated In A Few Hands | file pic

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has published a lengthy essay titled 'The Future is for Everyone', arguing that AI's power must be spread to individuals rather than concentrated among a handful of labs, companies or governments. To make his case, he uses a courtroom analogy, "Imagine only one person had a superintelligent lawyer. They would have an unfair advantage in court, even if they were wrong on the merits," he writes. "But now imagine everyone has a superintelligent lawyer. In this case, justice would be carried out much more fairly and efficiently than it is today." The essay outlines Meta's philosophy for what Zuckerberg calls 'personal superintelligence.'

The case against a single, all-knowing AI

Zuckerberg extends the lawyer analogy to cybersecurity and business, arguing that if only one person or company had a superintelligent tool, they could dominate everyone else unfairly, while universal access would instead level the playing field. Underlying this is his belief that no single AI system, however advanced, could act in everyone's best interest at once, since people's values and interests genuinely conflict with one another. He is critical of AI labs that warn of existential risk while pursuing paths that concentrate control, writing that trusting an 'absolute power' to behave benevolently has rarely produced safe outcomes historically.

A personal AI agent for everyone

The essay describes Meta's plan to give every person an AI agent that understands their goals and works on their behalf across relationships, health, career, finances and hobbies, accessible through devices including smart glasses. Zuckerberg says these agents will carry strong privacy protections, comparing the approach to the end-to-end encryption used in WhatsApp, so that even Meta cannot access a user's data. He also points to tools for creation, education and scientific discovery, citing his own daughter's use of AI to code and produce videos, and Meta's Biohub releasing open-source biological models to aid drug discovery.

Jobs, infrastructure and government collaboration

On employment, Zuckerberg pushes back against fears of mass job displacement, arguing that individual capability could grow as fast as automation if AI is distributed broadly rather than concentrated in a few companies. He cites Meta's Richland Parish, Louisiana, data center project, where he says local teachers received a $50,000 bonus from increased tax revenue, as a model for the "community compact" approach he wants to replicate elsewhere.

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On security, Zuckerberg proposes that frontier AI labs share intermediate training checkpoints with the government so officials can harden critical infrastructure without delaying public access to new models. He argues that restricting AI capabilities to prevent misuse in cybersecurity and bioweapons risks pushes the world toward centralization, favouring wide distribution instead, paired with tighter regulation of the physical production of harmful materials.

Governance changes at Meta

Zuckerberg also announced governance changes at the company, saying Meta's independent board will be given authority to approve safety criteria for model releases and review compliance, and that Meta Superintelligence Labs will resume releasing some open-source models soon.

The essay closes with Zuckerberg calling the current period "an incredible moment to live through," reiterating that giving everyone access to superintelligence, rather than a select few, is the surest path to a fair and positive outcome for society.