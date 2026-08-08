Meta Restricts Instagram Post On Kashmir Pellet Victim Insha Mushtaq In India Under IT Rules

Meta has restricted access in India to an Instagram post related to a report on Kashmir pellet victim Insha Mushtaq amid renewed scrutiny of pellet gun use | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, August 8, 2026: Meta has restricted access in India to an Instagram post based on a report about Kashmir pellet victim Insha Mushtaq, as the use of pellet guns has again come under scrutiny following recent protests at Jantar Mantar.

The Instagram post, based on a report by The Hindu, was unavailable to users in India on Saturday afternoon, August 8. “We restricted access to this content pursuant to legal requirements under India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules,” a message displayed on the link to the post read.

Pellet Use Under Renewed Scrutiny

The restriction comes amid renewed attention on the use of pellet guns after protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and youths at Jantar Mantar on July 20. Pellets were used on protesters during the demonstration, bringing the controversial method back under scrutiny.

The Supreme Court was also hearing petitions against the use of pellet guns. The latest developments have revived attention on people who suffered serious pellet injuries in Kashmir, including Mushtaq, who was blinded in 2016.

A Decade After The Injury

Amid the renewed focus, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced an LPG dealership for Mushtaq, 10 years after she suffered her injuries.

Mushtaq was preparing for her Class 8 examination near a window at her home in July 2016 when security forces, who were chasing protesters, fired a barrage of pellets. Dozens of pellets struck her eyes, leaving her blind for life, The Hindu reports.

Thousands Injured During 2016 Unrest

More than 6,000 civilians suffered pellet injuries in 2016 when street protests erupted following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter in south Kashmir.

Mushtaq’s case became one of the stark reminders of the human cost of pellet use. A decade later, the renewed debate over pellets and the government’s decision to provide her an LPG dealership have brought her story back into public focus.

Questions Over Content Restriction

Meta’s decision to restrict access to the Instagram post adds another dimension to the issue. While the message on the platform says the restriction was imposed pursuant to legal requirements under India’s Information Technology rules, the information available does not specify the particular legal direction or provision that resulted in the post being blocked.

The episode also raises questions about public access to reporting on issues of significant public interest. When a story concerns the lasting consequences of the use of force and an issue being examined by the country’s highest court, restricting access to such reporting deserves scrutiny.

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For Mushtaq, however, the renewed attention is tied to an injury that changed her life. Ten years after pellets blinded her, her experience has once again become part of a wider debate over their use.

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