 LG, Samsung Bet Big On India For Next-Gen Semiconductor Chip Innovation
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechLG, Samsung Bet Big On India For Next-Gen Semiconductor Chip Innovation

LG, Samsung Bet Big On India For Next-Gen Semiconductor Chip Innovation

The Indian semiconductor market is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030, fueled by domestic demand and investments from global players like Micron Technology.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

South Korean tech giants LG Electronics and Samsung Electronics are increasingly turning to Indian engineering talent to drive innovation in semiconductor design and high-tech R&D. This comes at a time when the Indian government is doubling down on semiconductor manufacturing and looks to be the next chip-making powerhouse.

LG Electronics CEO William Cho highlighted India’s evolving role. He told ET, "India is no longer a country with the best cost competitiveness, but rather a best capability country." This marks a pivotal change in perception, with India now recognised for its deep talent pool in software and R&D, particularly in areas like AI, robotics, and semiconductors. LG aims to leverage India’s dual advantage of cost-effective hardware manufacturing and advanced software expertise to develop next-generation semiconductor technologies and AI-enabled features for its global products. Additionally, India’s expanding network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) positions it as a strategic export base for LG’s global supply chain.

Samsung’s Push for Semiconductor Excellence

Samsung Electronics is taking concrete steps to bolster its presence in India, with a focus on its Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) centre in Bengaluru. According to a report by South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper, Samsung is aggressively hiring engineers for its System LSI, memory, and foundry divisions. These roles include system-on-chip (SoC) designers, SSD firmware engineers, memory design engineers, and graphics driver developers, all tasked with advancing AI and high-performance computing (HPC) technologies. The appointment of Rajesh Krishnan, an Indian veteran in the memory space, as head of SSIR reflects Samsung’s commitment to building a locally led R&D model, positioning SSIR as a global design powerhouse.

FPJ Shorts
Pharmaceutical Company Rubicon Research's Shares List With Premium Of 28% Against ₹485 Issue Price
Pharmaceutical Company Rubicon Research's Shares List With Premium Of 28% Against ₹485 Issue Price
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Visits Sweden To Strengthen Maritime & Green Technology Ties
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Visits Sweden To Strengthen Maritime & Green Technology Ties
Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Ex-Police Official & Wife Get Jail Term In 2010 Caste Insult Case
Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Ex-Police Official & Wife Get Jail Term In 2010 Caste Insult Case
BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Sparks Row Again; Urges Hindu Girls To Avoid Gyms & Practise Yoga At Home - VIDEO
BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Sparks Row Again; Urges Hindu Girls To Avoid Gyms & Practise Yoga At Home - VIDEO

India’s Semiconductor Moment

The Indian semiconductor market is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030, fueled by domestic demand and investments from global players like Micron Technology.

India’s rise as a semiconductor design hub is driven by its robust engineering education system, a thriving IT services industry, and a large English-speaking talent pool. Government initiatives like Semicon India and the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme are further strengthening this ecosystem by fostering domestic intellectual property and providing subsidies for chip design. Additionally, the Chips to Startups (C2S) initiative has equipped over 100 academic institutions with electronic design automation (EDA) tools from companies like Siemens EDA, Synopsys, and Cadence, ensuring that graduates are industry-ready.

At Semicon India 2025 last month, PM Modi unveiled 'Vikram 3201', the country’s first fully indigenous 32-bit microprocessor designed specifically for space applications. This chip is developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and it marks a major milestone in India's efforts towards self-reliance in advanced technology, particularly in the domain of semiconductors and microprocessor manufacturing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple's AI Search Chief Ke Yang Set To Exit Company To Join Meta Escalating Talent War

Apple's AI Search Chief Ke Yang Set To Exit Company To Join Meta Escalating Talent War

'We Are Not The Elected Moral Police Of The World': Sam Altman Defends ChatGPT's Upcoming Adult...

'We Are Not The Elected Moral Police Of The World': Sam Altman Defends ChatGPT's Upcoming Adult...

'This Is The Weakest Foldable Phone Ever:' Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Suffers Catastrophic Failure,...

'This Is The Weakest Foldable Phone Ever:' Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Suffers Catastrophic Failure,...

Indian Startup GalaxEye Unveils 'Mission Drishti', Aims For Real-Time Earth Observation From 2026

Indian Startup GalaxEye Unveils 'Mission Drishti', Aims For Real-Time Earth Observation From 2026

LG, Samsung Bet Big On India For Next-Gen Semiconductor Chip Innovation

LG, Samsung Bet Big On India For Next-Gen Semiconductor Chip Innovation