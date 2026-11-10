Krafton Sees 35.5% Decline In Operating Profit Despite 11.6% Rise In Sales Amid Fresh Investments |

Seoul: Krafton, a South Korean game publisher known for its smash-hit title 'PUBG: Battlegrounds', said on Tuesday its operating profit fell 35.5 percent despite a sales increase, amid investments for new projects and other factors.

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The company reported an operating income of 225 billion won ($168.5 million) in the July-September period, according to its regulatory filing, reports Yonhap news agency.

On the other hand, sales rose 11.6 percent on-year to 971.4 billion won. The company swung to a net loss of 68.4 billion, the filing added.

The drop in operating profit was due to fewer IP collaborations on its flagship PUBG: Battlegrounds game compared to the corresponding quarter last year, as well as increased investments in upcoming projects, an official from the company said.

But the official noted that its operating profit and sales were the highest on record on a cumulative basis.

In the fourth quarter, Krafton said it will broaden its player base by diversifying gameplay experiences, expanding its mobile presence in emerging markets and strengthening PUBG branding.

Notably, the company plans to focus on preparations for the full launch of Subnautica 2, with a major early access update scheduled for the end of the year, it said.

As part of its shareholder return policy, Krafton has decided to carry out a 300 billion-won share buyback, which will bring the total amount of treasury shares repurchased by the company to 917.2 billion won for 2026, the game publisher said.

Meanwhile, Krafton India on Tuesday confirmed that the BGMI 4.7 update will launch on November 18, 2026, introducing Arctic Chronicles, a Nordic winter-themed mode inspired by the mythical Norse serpent Jormungandr.

Running until January 18, 2027, the mode will bring new gameplay elements across Erangel, Livik and Vikendi, including an ancient beast integrated into the map, new exploration areas and combat experiences.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)