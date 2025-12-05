KRAFTON India Rolls Out 59 New BGMI Redeem Codes To Unlock Premium In-Game Rewards

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) | KRAFTON

Bangalore: KRAFTON India is powering up the excitement once again with a fresh release of official redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India's most beloved Battle Royale title. Following an overwhelming response from players in previous campaigns, this latest drop continues the momentum with 59 new codes that unlock a range of exclusive in-game items, including skins, outfits, weapon upgrades, and more.

"We've always believed the BGMI community is the heartbeat of our journey. The incredible enthusiasm around our earlier redeem code drops reaffirmed that belief," said Minu Lee, VP and Head of Publishing, KRAFTON India. "This new set of codes is our way of celebrating our players and giving back to the community that keeps BGMI thriving."

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. HEZCZG7NR7G88SUT

2. HEZDZUQ7SMJK6KA3

3. HEZEZBRGNWBDGD4H

4. HEZFZNDKTUGHNRQU

5. HEZGZU8QUPAAV3PG

6. HEZHZEJ33H86PBPM

7. HEZIZEKEUV45K78F

8. HEZJZK7XEQXRJS44

9. HEZKZ9QTG9SG3MJM

10. HEZLZ6K949RKV3CU

11. HEZMZTKCU4TVVAUW

12. HEZNZQRQW7W7KF3D

13. HEZOZWHS4VFP39RA

14. HEZPZ6D4VNXNMU6B

15. HEZQZ9RB6PSGFJHW

16. HEZRZ3UFR9TGXT4H

17. HEZVZEVBTQTBJEPV

18. HEZTZX9FG96G9KP3

19. HEZUZHSWWKSUQDMA

20. HEZBAZBKR5DDVP73

21. HEZBBZCBB5RNSATF

22. HEZBCZWF8ETPV7WJ

23. HEZBDZPHPV3KD86Q

24. HEZBEZTWJ6X4FGEQ

25. HEZBFZXWBMD8AWNK

26. HEZBGZSHRMG64GE7

27. HEZBHZ8EXFCS76NS

28. HEZBIZ7UJK9T8G3E

29. HEZBJZK56BRWDCH3

30. HEZBKZQFBP3WUNV8

31. HEZBLZFSRMJV3C6S

32. HEZBMZ3NEC95GJ5B

33. HEZBNZ7MAWA93888

34. HEZBOZUKTMDDVP98

35. HEZBPZGVS3XQUATQ

36. HEZBQZ6E7PRP7B36

37. HEZBRZJFP6W4AEG9

38. HEZBVZJVDDMWPGEF

39. HEZBTZU5KMR3KP6N

40. HEZBUZEN5P5H3MMV

41. HEZCAZ3SSEHCEWU9

42. HEZCBZCD75UP9D9J

43. HEZCCZSJGMDRQ73F

44. HEZCDZQW8WNT5WDU

45. HEZCEZFSEPTHRJ5E

46. HEZCFZR7SWV8668H

47. HEZCGZXSVXV4Q4PH

48. HEZCHZDMUG6J555P

49. HEZCIZA4ASV68N6V

50. HEZCJZ59SNWR7BMJ

51. HEZCKZ8H8JTWQJ3G

52. HEZCLZJ87PUQVFKG

53. HEZCMZ893FFDMHVJ

54. HEZCNZJ9NSRSDV6N

55. HEZCOZ9HX8DGM7ET

56. HEZCPZ59Q3HHWQ9S

57. HEZCQZQ6HXF8E3FT

58. HEZCRZ3ME8ESFPJH

59. HEZCVZAKK9XWAEAA

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube , Instagram and Facebook pages.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)