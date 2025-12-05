 India’s Smartphone Exports To US Triple To $1.47 Billion In October Despite Global Tariff Strain
India's Smartphone Exports To US Triple To $1.47 Billion In October Despite Global Tariff Strain

In the same month a year ago, India exported smartphones worth $0.46 billion to the US. According to the data, smartphone exports to the United States have seen a sharp rebound this fiscal, touching $10.78 billion during the April–October period, up from $3.60 billion in the same period last year.

Friday, December 05, 2025
article-image
Despite tight global geopolitical conditions and the tariff standoff, India's smartphone exports to the US surged over three-fold year-on-year (YoY) to $1.47 billion in October.

New Delhi: Despite tight global geopolitical conditions and the tariff standoff, India's smartphone exports to the US surged over three-fold year-on-year (YoY) to $1.47 billion in October, government data showed.

In the same month a year ago, India exported smartphones worth $0.46 billion to the US.

According to the data, smartphone exports to the United States have seen a sharp rebound this fiscal, touching $10.78 billion during the April–October period, up from $3.60 billion in the same period last year.

After a strong start -- $1.65 billion in April and $2.29 billion in May, the monthly shipments had slipped through the middle of the year to $1.99 billion in June, $1.52 billion in July, $0.96 billion in August, and $0.88 billion in September.

This sequential decline has now stabilised the export momentum, and resilient demand has supported it. This turnaround comes even as tariff-related uncertainties in the US posed risks to pricing and buyer sentiment.

Yet, on a year-on-year basis, India’s shipments to the US grew consistently across months, growing from $0.66 billion in April last year to $0.76 billion in May, $0.59 billion in June, $0.49 billion in July, $0.39 billion in August, and $0.26 billion in September.

Globally, India’s smartphone exports posted strong gains as well, rising 49.35 per cent to $15.95 billion in April–October 2025 compared to $10.68 billion a year earlier.

Growth remained firmly in double digits throughout, with standout increases in May (66.54 per cent to $2.96 billion), June (66.61 per cent to $2.68 billion), and September (82.27 per cent to $1.68 billion), underscoring India’s expanding role in global supply chains.

Earlier last month, a report from the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) showed that India's smartphone exports crossed an estimated $1.8 billion in September, reflecting a year-on-year growth of over 95 per cent compared to the same month last year.

August and September are traditionally low-export months for the mobile phone industry due to production adjustments and seasonal shipment cycles. Despite the fact, exports in September 2025 remained exceptionally strong, demonstrating the robust ecosystem that has taken shape within the country, the report claimed.

These strong export numbers underscore the country’s growing competitiveness in global value chains, it added.

