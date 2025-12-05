 PhonePe’s Pincode To Shut B2C App, Shifts Full Focus To Scaling B2B Solutions For Offline Shops
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechPhonePe’s Pincode To Shut B2C App, Shifts Full Focus To Scaling B2B Solutions For Offline Shops

PhonePe’s Pincode To Shut B2C App, Shifts Full Focus To Scaling B2B Solutions For Offline Shops

Pincode, PhonePe’s hyperlocal quick commerce platform, worked closely with offline retailers to tackle critical problems, including limited reach, delivery inefficiencies, and pricing pressures. Through data-backed insights, the platform helps retailers optimise their product selection based on real customer demand, ensuring higher relevance, faster movement, and better margins.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
PhonePe Forays Into Stock Trading Segment With Share.Market Platform | File Pic

Bengaluru: Pincode, a subsidiary of PhonePe, on Thursday announced that it will focus exclusively on expanding its B2B Business Solutions for offline shops, and will be winding down its B2C shopping app.

Pincode, PhonePe’s hyperlocal quick commerce platform, worked closely with offline retailers to tackle critical problems, including limited reach, delivery inefficiencies, and pricing pressures.

Through data-backed insights, the platform helps retailers optimise their product selection based on real customer demand, ensuring higher relevance, faster movement, and better margins.

“Pincode’s mission is to empower Indian offline shopkeepers with advanced technology solutions to help them grow their businesses and remain competitive against new-age e-commerce and quick commerce companies. To this end, operating yet another B2C quick commerce app ourselves was distracting us from our core mission, which is to help offline business partners achieve operational efficiency, improved margins, and visibility and growth in their existing offline business,” said Sameer Nigam, PhonePe Founder and Group CEO.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: December 5, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 30 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: December 5, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 30 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
NSE Announces Deadline Extension To March 31, 2026, For Investors To File Claims Against Defaulting Broker Karvy Stock Broking
NSE Announces Deadline Extension To March 31, 2026, For Investors To File Claims Against Defaulting Broker Karvy Stock Broking
Raebareli School Sparks Outrage As Viral Video Shows Children Forced To Carry Bricks
Raebareli School Sparks Outrage As Viral Video Shows Children Forced To Carry Bricks
IndiGo Crisis: Airline Issues Apology, Ensures Refund On All Cancellations Between Dec 5 to 15, Provides Hotel Accommodation & Lounge Access For Senior Citizens
IndiGo Crisis: Airline Issues Apology, Ensures Refund On All Cancellations Between Dec 5 to 15, Provides Hotel Accommodation & Lounge Access For Senior Citizens
Read Also
NITI Aayog Unveils Roadmap To Build A Globally Competitive Quantum-Powered Economy And Drive...
article-image

“As part of this strategic decision, we will now focus the entire Pincode team’s resources towards accelerating the build-out and scale-up of a suite of B2B business solutions for offline businesses across India. Pincode already provides inventory management, order management, and other ERP solutions to businesses, and is offering B2B direct sourcing and replenishment solutions for certain categories,” added Vivek Lohcheb, CEO of Pincode.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zerodha, Groww Face Outage In India; Users Unable To Trade

Zerodha, Groww Face Outage In India; Users Unable To Trade

PhonePe’s Pincode To Shut B2C App, Shifts Full Focus To Scaling B2B Solutions For Offline Shops

PhonePe’s Pincode To Shut B2C App, Shifts Full Focus To Scaling B2B Solutions For Offline Shops

Apple App Store Awards 2025: Tiimo Wins iPhone App of the Year As AI Apps Dominate – Full Winners...

Apple App Store Awards 2025: Tiimo Wins iPhone App of the Year As AI Apps Dominate – Full Winners...

NITI Aayog Unveils Roadmap To Build A Globally Competitive Quantum-Powered Economy And Drive...

NITI Aayog Unveils Roadmap To Build A Globally Competitive Quantum-Powered Economy And Drive...

DigiLocker Integrates Passport Verification Record To Boost Secure, Paperless And Citizen-Centric...

DigiLocker Integrates Passport Verification Record To Boost Secure, Paperless And Citizen-Centric...