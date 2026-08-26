JSW MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched At ₹19.49 Lakh With 517km Range; BaaS From ₹13.99 Lakh | X @volklub

JSW MG Motor India has introduced the Hector Tomahawk EV in India with an introductory starting price of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the company’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership plan, the electric SUV can be purchased from Rs 13.99 lakh, with the battery charged separately on a per-kilometre rental basis. It is the first MG model in India to be developed on the ADAPT architecture and comes with a 69.2kWh battery, a claimed MIDC range of 517km and both five- and seven-seat layouts.

Deliveries are set to begin in September

Features a 15.6-inch touchscreen and 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster

Electric motor produces 204hp and 310Nm

Supports 7.4kW AC charging, taking 12.5 hours for a 10-100 percent charge

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Hector Tomahawk EV is available at prices ranging from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 23.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seat configuration is exclusive to the Essence variant and costs Rs 22.99 lakh, while the three-row version can be specified in Excite, Exclusive and Essence trims.

Customers can alternatively opt for MG’s BaaS plan, under which the vehicle starts at Rs 13.99 lakh. The battery rental is billed at Rs 4.90 per km in addition to the vehicle’s purchase price. Variant-specific BaaS pricing has not yet been announced, and the introductory prices are limited to a select number of units.

Rivals

In the three-row segment, the Hector Tomahawk EV will go up against rivals such as the Mahindra XEV 9S and Kia Carens Clavis EV. Its five-seat version will compete with models including the Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra XEV 9e.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Exterior design and dimensions

The SUV features LED projector headlights accompanied by LED daytime running lights, with an illuminated MG badge placed between the lamps. The front bumper has a largely closed design, while the exterior also includes 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails and black protective cladding around the wheel arches and lower portions of the doors. A powered tailgate is included as well.

At the back, the Tomahawk EV gets connected-looking wraparound LED tail-lamps and a heavily sculpted bumper. The SUV measures 4,745mm in length, 1,850mm in width and 1,770mm in height, while its wheelbase measures 2,810mm. It offers 230mm of ground clearance. The five-seat model provides 610 litres of luggage capacity, whereas the seven-seat version has 192 litres with all three rows occupied and 528 litres when the third row is folded down.

MG will offer the electric SUV in Khaki Green, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Celadon Blue and Pearl White.

Interior and features

Inside, the Hector Tomahawk EV follows a clean, uncluttered design theme, combining a brown-and-black colour scheme with soft-touch finishes across the dashboard and door panels. Physical switches have been kept to a minimum, with a number of functions controlled via the central touchscreen or gesture inputs. The 15.6-inch infotainment display is positioned above the centre console, accompanied by an 8.8-inch digital instrument display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging and gesture-based controls for the climate and audio systems are also available.

Equipment highlights include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 256-colour ambient lighting and a 10-speaker Infinity audio system. The second row receives roof-mounted AC vents, sunblinds, LED reading lights, two USB Type-C ports and a centre armrest with integrated cupholders. The driver’s seat features memory settings and an auto-retract function. MG also offers multiple cabin modes, including Nap, Camp, Energise, Pro Pet, Valet and Quiet.

Safety and ADAS

Safety equipment includes six airbags as standard on every variant. The SUV is equipped with a 360-degree camera system featuring transparent-chassis and wheel-view capabilities. Its Level 2 ADAS package incorporates 11 functions, including lane-departure warning and prevention, forward-collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and high-beam assist.

Battery, range and performance

Power comes from a 69.2kWh battery connected to a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204hp and 310Nm. MG claims the Tomahawk EV can cover up to 517km on the MIDC cycle and accelerate from 0-100kph in 8.2sec.

Charging and V2L/V2V functions

Charging is handled through a CCS2 port, with DC fast charging supported at up to 90kW. Using a 90kW DC charger, the battery can be replenished from 30 to 80 percent in approximately 35 minutes, according to MG. A 7.4kW AC charger takes around 12.5 hours to bring the battery from 10 to 100 percent. The SUV also comes with a portable charger compatible with a conventional 15A socket.

The Hector Tomahawk EV further supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities. V2L enables owners to use the SUV’s battery to run compatible external appliances and equipment, while V2V allows it to transfer charge to another electric vehicle.