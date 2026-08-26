iPhone Ultra Foldable Concept Video Surfaces Online Days Ahead Of Launch; Reignites iPhone vs Android Debate Online | YouTube/ Gunhoo Lee

The first foldable phone from Apple is just days away. As Tim Cook's tenure comes to an end, John Ternus is all set to announce the iPhone Ultra at its annual keynote event in Cupertino. Just days before that happens, a fan-made concept video imagining Apple's rumoured foldable iPhone has gone viral, stirring fresh online debate over iPhone versus Android.

The clip, created by designer Gunhoo Lee, depicts a premium foldable device in black and white finishes, rendered with fluid animations to imagine what an 'iPhone Ultra' could look like. It is an unofficial, AI-assisted concept rather than a leaked video of an actual device, but its polish has been enough to get social media users speculating and sharing it widely.

Old iPhone vs Android arguments resurface

The video's circulation has reignited familiar debates among users, including one person seeking arguments to convince their father that iPhones outlast Android devices citing a case where a single iPhone 13 lasted five years while three Android phones were replaced in the same span. Commenters defending Apple pointed to iPhones' longevity, extended years of software updates, and stronger resale value as reasons for the brand's staying power.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

iPhone Ultra: What to expect?

The renewed interest lines up with persistent rumours that Apple is preparing to unveil its first foldable iPhone, widely expected to be branded the iPhone Ultra, alongside the iPhone 18 series in September. Apple has not officially confirmed a keynote date, and the device itself remains unannounced, but recent months have seen a steady stream of dummy-unit videos, leaked renders and supply-chain reports pointing to a book-style foldable with a titanium frame, a crease-reducing hinge, and a wider, iPad mini-like profile when unfolded. None of these details have been verified by Apple, and the concept video driving the current online buzz is not connected to any of these leaks - it is an independent fan creation rather than evidence of the final design.