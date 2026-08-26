Air Skateboard? China's CoolFly Unveils Urban, A Standing One-Person Flying Aircraft | X

CoolFly, a Hangzhou-based developer of personal electric aircraft, has officially launched Urban, a standing-position eVTOL that the company describes as the first of its kind built for individual flight. The aircraft was unveiled alongside a seated aircraft line called Dream and a new in-house flight control system named NA80. The Urban is marketed as learnable in roughly 10 minutes, with no pilot license required under ultralight rules.

Urban is fully electric and uses an enclosed-propeller propulsion design, a configuration CoolFly says improves safety compared with open-rotor eVTOLs. The company has positioned the aircraft for recreational flying, short urban hops and tourism rather than long-distance commuting. According to CoolFly's own specifications, the aircraft has a net weight of around 90 kg (242 lbs), an equal single-occupant payload capacity, and a top speed of about km/70 h (62 mph), placing it within the low-altitude band below roughly 30 metres.

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How does the Urban work?

At the centre of the aircraft is CoolFly's NA80 flight controller, described by the company as an AI-powered gravity-sensing system. It tracks the combined centre of gravity of the machine and its pilot, automatically adjusting to keep the aircraft balanced mid-flight. The system runs on a dual-redundant flight control architecture, with each control unit built around triple-redundant inertial measurement units for added safety.

CoolFly says Urban is engineered to meet the United States' FAA Part 103 ultralight regulations, meaning operators would not need a pilot's licence, medical certificate or airworthiness certificate to fly it — a claim the company has repeated across its product launches over the past year.

Alongside Urban, CoolFly introduced its Dream series of seated personal aircraft. The Dream ST is designed around ultralight aircraft rules in both China and the United States and features a fold-down design for easier transport. The Dream Pro variant offers greater payload capacity and longer flight endurance, and adds millimetre-wave radar for obstacle detection, automated route planning, a whole-aircraft parachute system and impact-mitigation airbags.

Together, CoolFly says, the standing and seated aircraft are meant to serve different types of users and use cases within its personal aircraft portfolio.

Partnerships and global expansion

At the Hangzhou event, CoolFly signed a cooperation agreement with the Zhejiang Institute of Security Technology to develop training programmes and shared facilities for the personal aircraft sector. The company also signed insurance partnerships with PICC Property and Casualty and China Pacific Property Insurance, with policies for both Urban and Dream - including overseas product liability coverage - already in place.

CoolFly has been showcasing its aircraft at international trade shows, including CES 2026 in Las Vegas and EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin, as it works toward bringing Urban and Dream to markets outside China.