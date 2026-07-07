Reliance Jio-Backed Haptik Unveils AI-Native Platform SOLO For Small Businesses: Here's What It Does |

Reliance Jio-backed Haptik has launched SOLO, an AI-native platform built to give solopreneurs and small businesses an automated marketing, sales and customer support team. The company said it aims to empower more than two million solopreneurs and small businesses over the next three years by making enterprise-grade AI capabilities accessible regardless of business size or technical expertise. SOLO is aimed at home bakers, boutique owners, clinics, salons, freelancers and direct-to-consumer sellers who want AI support without managing multiple separate tools.

SOLO functions as an autonomous AI business team

Haptik has positioned SOLO as an autonomous AI business team rather than a collection of standalone AI tools. The platform currently includes two AI teammates. Tara handles marketing, while Ved manages sales and customer support. Business owners can connect their website or Instagram page, or upload a product image, after which SOLO creates marketing plans, generates content, produces images and videos, and launches advertising campaigns. The platform also responds to customer queries on WhatsApp and follows up with leads until they convert.

Haptik said the idea for SOLO came from insights gathered through its Interakt platform, which serves more than 100,000 small and medium businesses. The company found that entrepreneurs were increasingly experimenting with AI but still needed a way to operate multiple tools without hiring dedicated staff. Chief Executive Officer Ahshad Jussawala said the company wanted to move beyond offering "a bunch of AI tools like the GPTs or other tools" and instead build something that delivers real business impact.

Pilot results show faster response times and higher conversions

Haptik piloted SOLO with more than 200 businesses ahead of its commercial launch. Jussawala said response times to customer enquiries dropped from 15-30 minutes to as little as one minute during the pilot. He added that AI-driven campaign optimisation generated up to 120 enquiries on an advertising spend of Rs 2,500, while businesses saw nearly three times more customer conversions as the AI followed up with leads contextually.

Approval workflow lets business owners retain control

Despite the automation, Haptik said the biggest takeaway from the pilot was that entrepreneurs wanted to retain control over key business decisions. Jussawala said this is why the company built an approval workflow mechanism into the product, allowing owners to review and approve AI-driven actions before they go live.

Pricing and future roadmap

SOLO follows an outcome-based pricing model instead of charging separately for each additional AI teammate. Free plans are available, while paid plans start at Rs 2,000. Higher-tier plans allocate part of the subscription towards marketing spends aimed at generating a targeted number of leads.

Haptik plans to expand SOLO over time by adding AI teammates for functions such as finance, recruitment and reception. As the platform enters international markets, users will also be able to choose teammates built for different geographies, with region-specific names, local language capabilities and cultural nuances built into their interactions.