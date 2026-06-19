Reliance AGM 2026: 120 MW AI Infrastructure By Year-End, Ambani Unveils India’s Sovereign AI Vision

Reliance Industries announced major AI expansion at its AGM. |

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced major artificial intelligence (AI) plans at the company’s 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM), highlighting AI as the group’s next big growth area.

The company said it will commission the first 120 megawatts (MW) of its AI compute infrastructure by the end of 2026. This marks a major step in Reliance’s effort to build large-scale AI infrastructure in India.

Ambani said this platform will create India’s “sovereign AI backbone”, helping solve the country’s shortage of affordable computing power.

AI Facility to Be Built in Jamnagar

The AI infrastructure is being developed in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and will run fully on clean energy produced from Reliance’s renewable energy projects in Kutch.

According to Ambani, Reliance is already deploying an initial fleet of NVIDIA GB300 GPUs. The compute power is equal to more than 75,000 H100 GPUs for AI inference.

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Once the full 120MW infrastructure becomes operational, capacity can scale to over two lakh H100-equivalent GPUs.

Ambani said this will place Reliance among the world’s largest AI infrastructure builders.

He added that India should not only consume AI created abroad but also become a global leader in developing AI solutions.

AI Services in 22 Indian Languages

Akash Ambani said Reliance is also developing AI services that will work directly in 22 Indian languages.

Instead of simply translating from English, these AI systems are being built to understand and respond naturally in local languages.

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Akash Ambani said this will help users from all backgrounds, whether a Marathi-speaking farmer or a Tamil-speaking student.

He described the vision as “AI for India, AI by India, AI for the world.”

New AI Products for Multiple Sectors

Reliance plans to launch several AI-based products for different sectors.

These include JioBharatIQ, AI Vyapar, JioHealthIQ, JioLearnIQ and JioKrishiIQ.

These services will focus on consumers, small businesses, healthcare, education and agriculture.

The company said the goal is to make AI trusted, affordable and simple for everyone.

Jio to Bring AI Directly into Calls

Reliance also introduced AI-powered features across the Jio ecosystem.

Jio Platforms carries around 20 billion minutes of voice traffic daily, making it one of the world’s biggest voice networks.

Akash Ambani said Jio is embedding AI directly into the network instead of limiting it to apps.

Users will soon be able to activate an AI assistant by saying “Hey Jio.”

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With user permission, the AI can join calls, transcribe conversations, identify up to 10 speakers, create summaries and suggest action points.

It will also help users book cabs, order food, reserve tables and schedule meetings.

Reliance said the service will launch for Jio users later this year.

The company also announced MyJio will become an AI personal adviser, while Jio TeleFrame will serve as an AI operating system for homes.