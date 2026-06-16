Adani, Jabil Plan AI Infrastructure Manufacturing Platform, Aim To Make India Global AI Hardware Hub

Adani, Jabil Plan Large AI Manufacturing Platform In India| File Image |

Ahmedabad: Adani Group and Jabil Inc. have announced plans to form a strategic alliance to build a large-scale AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing platform in India.

The proposed partnership will combine Jabil’s global manufacturing and engineering expertise with Adani Group’s infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics and data centre capabilities. The companies aim to meet the rising demand for AI-ready data centre hardware in India and global markets.

Focus on AI Racks and Data Centre Equipment

Under the proposed alliance, the companies plan to manufacture next-generation AI racks, servers, storage systems and networking equipment in India.

The platform is expected to develop multi-gigawatt manufacturing capacity for high-density AI racks. These products will cater to hyperscalers, enterprise customers and co-location data centre operators worldwide.

The partnership will also manufacture key data centre components such as power distribution units (PDUs), coolant distribution units (CDUs), transformers, switchgears, bus bars and thermal management systems.

According to the companies, the goal is to provide a complete hardware ecosystem from design to deployment through a single integrated platform.

India’s Growing AI Opportunity

The companies said India’s data centre market is expected to grow rapidly, with capacity projected to reach between 5 GW and 8 GW by 2030.

Rising AI adoption, cloud expansion, data localisation requirements and increasing investments by global technology companies are driving demand for advanced infrastructure.

The alliance also supports Adani Group’s commitment to develop 5 GW of green energy-powered, AI-ready data centre capacity by 2035.

Leaders Highlight Long-Term Vision

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, “The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution. Our alliance with Jabil represents a decisive step in building India’s complete AI infrastructure stack. Together, we will ensure India is not merely a consumer in the AI age, but a creator, builder and exporter of intelligence.”

Jabil CEO Mike Dastoor said, “By combining Jabil’s engineering expertise and manufacturing capabilities with Adani’s infrastructure and energy platform, we can deliver scalable AI solutions for customers in India and across the globe.”

Boost for Make in India

The companies said the alliance is expected to strengthen India’s role in global technology supply chains, create thousands of skilled jobs and help position the country as a major manufacturing and export hub for AI hardware.