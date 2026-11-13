Jensen Huang To Testify Before US Congress Over Reported China Intelligence Links As Nvidia Faces National Security Investigation |

Washington DC: Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to testify before US congressional committees over his reported ties with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, as Republican lawmakers step up their investigation into potential national security implications surrounding the chipmaking giant.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to CNN, House Republican leaders are negotiating with Huang and Nvidia for a closed-door briefing before key congressional committees, potentially as early as next week.

Fox News also reported that Huang is expected to testify before Congress before Thanksgiving, as scrutiny grows over his reported association with the woman.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast told reporters that Huang had tentatively agreed to appear before lawmakers on Wednesday night, shortly before his resignation from Nvidia.

Mast, along with two other Republican committee chairmen, had formally requested Huang's testimony on November 4, seeking answers about his relationship with the woman suspected of working for Chinese intelligence and the company's security protocols.

Following Huang's resignation on Thursday, Republican lawmakers have indicated that his testimony has become even more important to their ongoing investigation.

Mast said the committees were prepared to issue a subpoena if Huang withdrew his agreement to testify.

Although it remains unclear whether the proceedings will be made public, Mast said the testimony would be, at a minimum, "under oath and transcribed and video recorded".

The congressional investigation is also expected to extend beyond Huang, with lawmakers seeking testimony from other senior Nvidia officials.

Mast said the committees were interested in hearing from other "entities within Nvidia that are parallel to Jensen and his work", CNN reported.

Rep. John Moolenaar, who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said Huang's testimony would be important in understanding the extent of potential Chinese intelligence access to sensitive American technology and information.

"I think it's important that we understand Chinese intelligence, how they worked in this situation, and what information and what privileged information they had access to, as well as what advocacy they had for certain policy positions," Moolenaar said.

The investigation has also brought renewed attention to the debate over US semiconductor exports to China, particularly given Huang's previous opposition to tighter restrictions on chip sales.

Moolenaar acknowledged that Huang's resignation had altered the circumstances surrounding the investigation but maintained that the former executive should still appear before lawmakers.

The November 4 request for testimony was jointly sent by Moolenaar, Mast and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford.

The developments come amid growing scrutiny of Huang following reports of alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence services.

Huang had previously acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a letter to Nvidia employees and apologised for violating her trust.

Nvidia's board has reportedly initiated an investigation into the matter. The probe has also raised questions about whether any national security interests or confidential company information may have been compromised.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led its transformation into one of the world's leading suppliers of artificial intelligence chips. His departure after 33 years at the company has brought the company's leadership, security practices and business dealings with China under increased congressional scrutiny.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)