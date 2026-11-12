US President Donald Trump Suggests Tim Cook As Jensen Huang's Successor At Nvidia, Says 'A Legend Replaces A Legend' | File Pics

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, November 12, weighed in on the leadership change at Nvidia following Jensen Huang's resignation, suggesting that Apple executive chairman Tim Cook should take over as the company's next chief executive.

Taking to his official account on Truth Social, Trump praised Huang's leadership and described Cook as the only person suitable to succeed him at the chipmaking giant.

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"NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!" Trump posted.

Nvidia, on November 12, announced that Jensen Huang has relinquished his leadership roles at the company. The former chief executive stepped down on Thursday following revelations about extramarital relationships with two women, including an executive who reported to him and another woman identified by US officials as a suspected Chinese spy.

In the wake of Huang's departure, Nvidia's board has named Colette Kress as the company's interim CEO. Kress currently serves as Nvidia's executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). The company's shares also witnessed a 10% decline in premarket trading on Thursday.

Kress will continue overseeing the company's finances until a permanent CFO is appointed. Meanwhile, Nvidia's board has named Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever chairman.