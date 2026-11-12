Jensen Huang Resigns As NVIDIA CEO; CFO Colette Kress Appointed Interim Chief Amid Chinese Spy Controversy | File Pic

Nvidia has announced that Jensen Huang has stepped down from his leadership positions at the company. Huang, who served as the company's chief executive, resigned on Thursday following revelations about extramarital affairs with a subordinate executive and a woman identified by US officials as a Chinese spy.

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Following Huang's resignation, Colette Kress has been appointed as Nvidia's interim CEO. She currently serves as the executive vice president and chief financial officer at the tech giant. Meanwhile, shares of the chipmaker, one of the world's largest companies, fell 10% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Kress will retain her position as chief financial officer until a permanent replacement is named. Meanwhile, Nvidia's board has appointed Harvey C. Jones as the company's first-ever chairman.