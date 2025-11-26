iQoo 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Event Live & What To Expect

iQoo 15 is all set to launch in India today. The online launch event will begin at 12noon IST, wherein key details and specifications will be revealed. The iQoo 15 is teased to feature a 2K M14 LED display and be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

iQoo 15 launch details

The iQoo 15 launch event will be live streamed on YouTube. The event is going to start at 12noon IST. You can watch the event live in the embedded video below:

iQoo 15 price in India (expected)

Based on leaks on social media platforms, the iQoo 15 is expected to be priced starting at Rs. 64,999 for the 256GB storage option and Rs. 74,999 for the 512GB storage model. The phone is teased to come in Black and White colour finishes. The phone will go on sale on Amazon India and the company website.

iQoo 15 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the iQoo 15 features a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display with 2,600nits brightness. It is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processorand run on OriginOS out of the box. The phone promises five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches. The phone also integrates a supercomputing Q3 chip for better gaming performance, including 144fps.

The iQoo 15 is teased to have a 8,000mm2 single layer VC colling system, and a 7,000mAh battery with 40W wireless charging support. As for camera, the phone features three 50-megapixel rear cameras - one 3x periscope, one VCS true colour camera, and one wide-angle lens. Camera features inlcude multi-focal portrait.

The iQoo 15 comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, dual axis vibration motor, and dual master speaker.