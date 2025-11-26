 HP To Cut 4,000–6,000 Jobs Globally By FY28 As Company Accelerates AI Adoption And Restructuring
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechHP To Cut 4,000–6,000 Jobs Globally By FY28 As Company Accelerates AI Adoption And Restructuring

HP To Cut 4,000–6,000 Jobs Globally By FY28 As Company Accelerates AI Adoption And Restructuring

The company said the move will help speed up product development, improve customer service and boost overall productivity. Following the announcement, HP’s shares dropped 5.5 per cent in extended trading. HP CEO Enrique Lores said during a media briefing that employees working in product development, internal operations and customer support will be affected by the layoffs.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
HP Inc has announced that it plans to cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs globally by fiscal 2028 as part of a larger effort to streamline its operations and increase its use of artificial intelligence. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: HP Inc has announced that it plans to cut between 4,000 and 6,000 jobs globally by fiscal 2028 as part of a larger effort to streamline its operations and increase its use of artificial intelligence.

The company said the move will help speed up product development, improve customer service and boost overall productivity.

Following the announcement, HP’s shares dropped 5.5 per cent in extended trading.

HP CEO Enrique Lores said during a media briefing that employees working in product development, internal operations and customer support will be affected by the layoffs.

FPJ Shorts
Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan At Shallow Depth As Region Remains Seismically Active
Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan At Shallow Depth As Region Remains Seismically Active
'Absolute Circus': Disappointed Netizens Slam Indian Test Team After Embarrassing Series Loss Against South Africa
'Absolute Circus': Disappointed Netizens Slam Indian Test Team After Embarrassing Series Loss Against South Africa
Debt-Ridden IL&FS Group Repays ₹48,463 Crore To Creditors, Out Of The Total ₹61,000 Crore Debt Resolution Target
Debt-Ridden IL&FS Group Repays ₹48,463 Crore To Creditors, Out Of The Total ₹61,000 Crore Debt Resolution Target
WTC 2025-27 Points Table Update: Where Does Team India Stand After Crushing Defeat To South Africa By 408 Runs?
WTC 2025-27 Points Table Update: Where Does Team India Stand After Crushing Defeat To South Africa By 408 Runs?
Read Also
26/11 Mumbai Attack: How Indian AI Startups Are Reshaping Counterterrorism Efforts
article-image

He added that the cost-cutting plan is expected to generate about $1 billion in gross run-rate savings over the next three years.

"We expect this initiative will create $1 billion in gross run rate savings over three years," Lores added.

Earlier this year, HP had already laid off more than 2,000 employees as part of an ongoing restructuring plan.

This announcement comes at a time when the tech industry is witnessing a fresh wave of layoffs. According to layoff.fyi data, 21 companies laid off 18,510 employees in October alone.

Read Also
PC Market In India Rakes In Highest-Ever Quarterly Supplies Of 49 Lakh Units Due To Seismic Shift In...
article-image

Amazon recently revealed that it plans to cut over 14,000 corporate jobs as it shifts more focus and investment toward artificial intelligence.

The company said the layoffs are part of its efforts to become leaner and reduce unnecessary bureaucracy. This would mark the largest round of corporate job cuts in Amazon’s history.

In November, 20 tech companies have already laid off 4,545 workers. Synopsys, a major chip-design software company, carried out the biggest layoffs this month by cutting about 2,000 jobs, roughly 10 per cent of its workforce.

A regulatory filing showed that the company reduced its staff to redirect investment toward new growth opportunities.

Read Also
iQoo 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Event Live & What...
article-image

So far in 2025, as many as 237 tech companies have laid off more than 1.1 million employees.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi To Inaugurate Safran Aircraft Engine Services’ India Facility, Boosting MRO And Aviation...

PM Modi To Inaugurate Safran Aircraft Engine Services’ India Facility, Boosting MRO And Aviation...

iQoo 15 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

iQoo 15 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Perplexity Launches New Shopping Tool To Rival ChatGPT Shopping Research: Here's How They Compare

Perplexity Launches New Shopping Tool To Rival ChatGPT Shopping Research: Here's How They Compare

Global Data Centre Electricity Demand To Grow 16% In 2025 And Double By 2030 Amid AI Surge

Global Data Centre Electricity Demand To Grow 16% In 2025 And Double By 2030 Amid AI Surge

HP To Cut 4,000–6,000 Jobs Globally By FY28 As Company Accelerates AI Adoption And Restructuring

HP To Cut 4,000–6,000 Jobs Globally By FY28 As Company Accelerates AI Adoption And Restructuring