iPhone 14 Pro users point out camera shaking issue in third-party apps on social media

Some Apple iPhone 14 Pro series users are experiencing some issues with using its camera via third-party apps. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are the first Apple smartphones to feature a 48-megapixel camera. Some of the early adopters of both devices have noticed that the main camera vibrates uncontrollably when it is used in third-party apps. The issue has been widely reported on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.

iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max users encounter camera issues

Users have claimed that the main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max vibrates in apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. Despite having the second-generation sensor-shift Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) onboard, users end up capturing shaky videos or blurry photos. However, the issue is not seen when the built-in camera app is used.

Since the issue appears only when using the third-party app, it appears that the problem is related to Apple’s hardware. At present, it is unclear whether the shaky camera issue is causing any damage to the camera sensor. Until Apple acknowledges and resolves the issue, it is advisable to avoid opening the camera in third-party apps to prevent damage to the camera setup.

iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max specifications, price

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max offer common features like the Apple A16 Bionic chipset, 6GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, iOS 16, and Face ID. Both modes have a 12-megapixel front camera. The back panels of both phones have a 48-megapixel main camera with sensor-shift OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a LiDAR scanner.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display and packs a 3,200mAh battery. The iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display and a 4,323mAh battery. In India, the iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900, while the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,39,900.