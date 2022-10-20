Intel launches 13th Gen desktop processors in India: All you need to know

Intel launches 13th Gen desktop processors in India | Intel

Intel has officially launched its 13th generation Core processor family in India which includes six new desktop processors with the flagship 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K leading the charge. These new processors are expected to deliver 41 per cent better multi-threaded performance and 15 per cent faster single-threaded performance. The announcement comes right after AMD's Ryzen 7000 series event in India.

Intel's 13th Gen desktop CPUs use a 10nm process that is combined with Intel's x86 hybrid architecture.

The line-up consists of 22 processors and over 125 partner system designs. Intel is yet to reveal the price details but desktop K-line processors will be available from October 21.

With the 13th Gen Intel Core 'K' Series processors users can utilise DDR5 memory, Intel's Extreme Memory Profile 3.0 and Dynamic Memory Boost to allow a hassle-free memory overclock and also allow for one-click overclocking. It will also give support for both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM to provide a flexible PC-building experience.

Intel Core i9-13900K is being called the world's fastest desktop processor with 8 high-performance cores, 16 efficiency cores, 32 threads and a blazing fast clock speed of up to 5.8 GHz.

In order to ensure backward compatibility, the company is going to allow users to use their older Intel 600 Series motherboards with an option to choose the newer 700 series as well. The new processor also brings new and improved features like 2x the L2 cache and increased L3 cache, Thermal Velocity Boost for Core i9 SKUs and PCIe Gen 5.0 support.

Intel is also launching the new Intel 700 Series chipset with advanced features for improved performance and reliability. Intel is expected to release 22 processors in this line-up and they will be compatible with Intel's 600 and the newly announced 700 chipset motherboards.

The only difference between the 'K' and 'F' models is that the latter doesn't include Intel's UHD Graphics onboard.

The other processors that are included in the line-up are Intel Core i9-13900KF, Corei7-13700K, Core i7-13700KF, Core i5-13600K and Core i5-13600KF.