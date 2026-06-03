India–South Africa Deepen Strategic Cooperation In AI, Digital Infrastructure & Advanced Manufacturing | X / @uniindianews

New Delhi: India and South Africa on Wednesday agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in future technologies, with artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure and advanced manufacturing emerging as key focus areas for the next phase of engagement between the two countries, according to an official statement.

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The Ministry of Science & Technology stated that the decision was taken during bilateral talks between Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and South Africa's Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Nomalungelo Gina, who visited the national capital with a high-level delegation.

During the meeting, Singh called for taking the partnership beyond conventional research collaboration towards innovation-led engagement capable of delivering economic and societal impact at scale.

"The next phase of India-South Africa engagement must be shaped by emerging technologies, innovation ecosystems, startup partnerships and industry-linked research,” Singh said

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Both countries possess complementary strengths that can help create affordable and scalable solutions for the developing world, according to him.

As influential voices of the Global South, India and South Africa are increasingly shaping global discussions around science, technology and innovation through platforms including BRICS, IBSA, G20 and IORA, the minister said.

He highlighted India’s rapid progress in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, cyber-physical systems, digital public infrastructure and startup-led innovation, saying these advancements create new opportunities for collaborative research and technology partnerships.

A key outcome of the discussions was the decision to intensify cooperation in advanced materials and manufacturing, geospatial technologies and digital infrastructure -- sectors identified as priority areas under the India-South Africa Joint Committee mechanism.

In addition, the discussions highlighted opportunities in biotechnology, genomics, vaccine development, health technologies and pandemic preparedness, with both sides emphasising the need for stronger scientific partnerships following recent global health challenges.

Meanwhile, South Africa expressed interest in expanding cooperation with India in renewable energy, hydrogen technologies, health sciences, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies and skills development.

Dr Gina said South Africa views India as a trusted partner and is keen to strengthen institutional linkages and innovation partnerships across priority sectors.

Moreover, the two sides reviewed cooperation in astronomy, including progress under the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) project, which Singh described as one of the most ambitious scientific collaborations globally.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)