MMRDA Partners With Tech Entrepreneurs Association Of Mumbai To Boost AI, Startup And Innovation Ecosystem Across MMR | MMRDA

Mumbai: In a significant move aimed at strengthening the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's position as a global hub for technology, innovation and artificial intelligence, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tech Entrepreneurs Association of Mumbai (TEAM) during Mumbai Tech Week 2026.

According to a tweet by MMRDA, the agreement was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, signed the MoU on behalf of the authority, while TEAM was represented by its co-founders Akrit Vaish and Harsh Jain.

MMR just took a giant leap toward becoming the AI and innovation capital of the world. 🚀



In the presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the… pic.twitter.com/Vh7ac5oPAA — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) May 29, 2026

The partnership brings together MMRDA's infrastructure planning and urban development expertise with TEAM's extensive network of 85 leading technology entrepreneurs and startup founders from across India. Officials said the collaboration aims to accelerate the development of a globally competitive startup, innovation and artificial intelligence ecosystem across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The knowledge partnership will focus on a wide range of strategic initiatives designed to position Mumbai and the larger metropolitan region among the world's leading centres for innovation and emerging technologies. The collaboration will play a key role in shaping projects such as Maharashtra Innovation City and Mumbai 3.0, while also supporting efforts to attract investment, encourage entrepreneurship and create employment opportunities in technology-driven sectors.

The partnership framework includes plans for AI-focused job fairs, integration of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), startup accelerator programmes, innovation challenges, hackathons, investor connect platforms and knowledge-sharing initiatives. It will also facilitate benchmarking exercises against leading international innovation ecosystems to help strengthen Mumbai's competitiveness on the global stage.

Officials stated that the collaboration is expected to support innovation across several high-growth sectors, including artificial intelligence, fintech, mobility technology, urban analytics, smart city solutions and digital infrastructure development. The initiative seeks to leverage Mumbai's economic strength, talent pool and infrastructure capabilities to create an environment conducive to research, entrepreneurship and technological advancement.

With Mumbai emerging as one of India's most important technology and startup destinations, the MMRDA-TEAM partnership is expected to contribute significantly towards transforming the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a leading global innovation cluster, while supporting Maharashtra's broader vision of becoming a major centre for technology-led economic growth.

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