 India's Smartphone Industry Assures No Immediate Impact From Source Code Sharing Talks
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechIndia's Smartphone Industry Assures No Immediate Impact From Source Code Sharing Talks

India's Smartphone Industry Assures No Immediate Impact From Source Code Sharing Talks

India’s smartphone industry, represented by ICEA, downplayed concerns over reports of a government proposal requiring source code sharing and new security standards. ICEA clarified these talks are part of a long-standing consultation process with no new or immediate regulatory changes. The industry is confident a consensus will be reached through ongoing transparent discussions.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
India's Smartphone Industry Assures No Immediate Impact From Source Code Sharing Talks | IANS

New Delhi: India’s smartphone manufacturing industry on Sunday sought to play down concerns around a reported government proposal on source code sharing, saying the issue is part of a long-running consultation process and does not represent any new or immediate regulatory change.

Reacting to a report that said the Centre is considering requiring smartphone makers to share source code and comply with a set of new security standards, the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said discussions between the government and the industry have been going on for several years and should not be seen as a sudden policy shift.

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said there is no new development that warrants alarm.

Read Also
Indian Govt Denies Forcing Smartphone Makers To Share Source Code Amid Security Talks
article-image

He explained that it is normal for governments to engage with industry stakeholders on technical and compliance-related issues and for companies to respond by sharing global best practices and practical limitations.

FPJ Shorts
Maruti Suzuki Clears ₹4,960 Crore Land Purchase, Targets 1 Million-Unit Annual Capacity Boost At Gujarat Site
Maruti Suzuki Clears ₹4,960 Crore Land Purchase, Targets 1 Million-Unit Annual Capacity Boost At Gujarat Site
Mumbai's Playgrounds Shrinking: Neglect, Misuse, & Encroachment Threaten Sports Spaces
Mumbai's Playgrounds Shrinking: Neglect, Misuse, & Encroachment Threaten Sports Spaces
Spain Leads High-Growth Surge, Germany, Belgium & Poland Emerge As Key Stable EU Export Markets For India
Spain Leads High-Growth Surge, Germany, Belgium & Poland Emerge As Key Stable EU Export Markets For India
‘I’m Tired’: Apple's Tim Cook Signals Desire To Reduce Workload, Will Likely Step Down To Board Chairman Role
‘I’m Tired’: Apple's Tim Cook Signals Desire To Reduce Workload, Will Likely Step Down To Board Chairman Role

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo's Statements

“We want to clarify two things. First, this is not a new issue. It’s a discussion that’s been ongoing for several years,” Mohindroo said.

“Multiple discussions on this issue have occurred. There is no new development which warrants special attention,” he stated.

He described the current engagement as a routine, transparent and detailed consultation process and said the industry is satisfied with the way discussions are progressing.

Mohindroo added that there is no pressing concern at this stage and expressed confidence that a consensus will be reached on the best way forward.

Read Also
17.5 Million Instagram Accounts' Sensitive Data Available On The Dark Web: Here's How To Stay Secure
article-image

“It is completely normal for the government to engage industry in such discussions -- ask technical and compliance questions and for the industry to respond with international practises and what might be possible or not,” he mentioned.

The report said the government is proposing a set of 83 security standards under the Indian Telecom Security Assurance Requirements, which could include access to smartphone source code, mandatory malware scanning and prior intimation of major software updates to authorities.

“This is a routine process of open transparent consultation. We are satisfied with the way the discussions are proceeding. There is no pressing concern as this is the very nature of transparent and in-depth consultation with specific stakeholders,” he mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘I’m Tired’: Apple's Tim Cook Signals Desire To Reduce Workload, Will Likely Step Down To...

‘I’m Tired’: Apple's Tim Cook Signals Desire To Reduce Workload, Will Likely Step Down To...

India's Smartphone Industry Assures No Immediate Impact From Source Code Sharing Talks

India's Smartphone Industry Assures No Immediate Impact From Source Code Sharing Talks

Indian Govt Denies Forcing Smartphone Makers To Share Source Code Amid Security Talks

Indian Govt Denies Forcing Smartphone Makers To Share Source Code Amid Security Talks

17.5 Million Instagram Accounts' Sensitive Data Available On The Dark Web: Here's How To Stay Secure

17.5 Million Instagram Accounts' Sensitive Data Available On The Dark Web: Here's How To Stay Secure

Elon Musk's X 'Admits' Mistake Over Grok Obscenity; 3,500 Posts Blocked, 600 Accounts Deleted After...

Elon Musk's X 'Admits' Mistake Over Grok Obscenity; 3,500 Posts Blocked, 600 Accounts Deleted After...