17.5 Million Instagram Accounts' Sensitive Data Available On The Dark Web: Here's How To Stay Secure

Several users are reporting of password account reset emails from Instagram, with some receiving mutlple consecutive emails with attempts to do a password reset. These triggers are said to have been done by hackers trying to hack your account. Malwarebytes claims that cybercriminals are using stolen information from a 2024 data breach to send these email. Instagram, however, maintains that there has been no 'breach'.

Malwarebytes claims that cybercriminals stole sensitive information of 17.5 million Instagram accounts, including usernames, physical addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and more. This data is available for sale on the dark web and can be abused by cybercriminals. The breach and data leak is said to be due to a potential incident related to an Instagram API exposure from 2024.

We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure.



Instagram, in a statement on X, said, "We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure. You can ignore those emails - sorry for any confusion."

While Instagram apologised and said that there is no 'breach', Malwarebytes explicitly says that the password reset hack was done through a data set that is already available on the dark web as a result of the 2024 data leak.

What information is available on the dark web of Instagram users?

1. Usernames

2. Physical addresses

3. Phone numbers

4. Email addresses

There is no way to know if you are a part of the 17.5 million Instagram accounts whose sensitive information is now on the dark web.

However, there are some precautions that you can take to ensure better security for your account.:

1. Ensure that you do not click on any link, if you have received the password reset email. Just ignore the email.

2. Enable 2FA authentication to your account for an additional layer of security.

3. Review logged in devices regularly by heading to your profile, click on the three dash icon on the top right > Accounts Centre > Passwords and Security > Accounts You're Logged In. This will help you get a sense of all the devices that you're logged in, and remove suspicious ones from the list.

