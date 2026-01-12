 Indian Govt Denies Forcing Smartphone Makers To Share Source Code Amid Security Talks
The Indian government denied reports claiming it plans to force smartphone makers to share source code and implement software changes. The IT Ministry called such reports misleading, emphasizing ongoing consultations with industry stakeholders to develop a robust mobile security framework. Both government and industry continue constructive dialogue to address security and privacy concerns.

IANSUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The government has refuted a report by an international news organisation that it is proposing to force smartphone makers to share source code with the government and make several software changes as part of a raft of security measures, prompting opposition from giants like Apple and Samsung.

According to IT Ministry, these news reports have not quoted any statement from these smartphone manufacturers or the industry associations which represent them.

“Instead, they have selectively chosen to ignore the comments of industry association which clearly indicates its mischievous intent to sensationalise the news,” it said in a statement.

Committed to strengthening cybersecurity and safeguarding the privacy of citizens, the government said that a structured process of stakeholder consultations is going on to develop an appropriate and robust regulatory framework for mobile security.

These consultations are part of the IT Ministry’s regular and ongoing engagement with industry on safety and security standards. It is is continuously taking steps to ensure the safety and security of users and to protect their personal data in the rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

“MeitY routinely conducts consultations on various aspects such as safety compliance, electromagnetic interference and compatibility (EMI/EMC) parameters, Indian language support, interface requirements, and security standards. Following stakeholder consultations, detailed discussions are held with industry on different dimensions of security requirements,” it explained.

The ministry is working closely with industry stakeholders and addressing their concerns in a constructive manner.

Accordingly, MeitY has been engaging with industry representatives to better understand technical challenges, compliance burdens, and international best practices adopted by smartphone manufacturers.

The ministry said that all legitimate concerns raised by the industry will be examined with an open mind, in the best interests of both the country and the industry.

Earlier, India’s smartphone manufacturing industry sought to play down concerns around a reported government proposal on source code sharing, saying the issue is part of a long-running consultation process and does not represent any new or immediate regulatory change.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) said that discussions between the government and the industry have been going on for several years and should not be seen as a sudden policy shift.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

