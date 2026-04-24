India’s Renewable, EV Sectors To Generate Large-Scale Jobs Amid Green Shift: Union Minister Jitendra Singh | X / jmiu_official

New Delhi: The renewable energy and electric mobility sectors in India are set to generate large-scale employment opportunities in the coming years as India accelerates its transition towards a green economy, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Addressing a conference on environmental sustainability at Jamia Millia Islamia on the occasion of Earth Day, the minister said emerging green sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility, green fuels and circular economy will play a pivotal role in job creation, particularly for the youth.

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“Green jobs and green entrepreneurship are set to become the defining driver of the Green Economy of the future, with sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility, green fuels and circular economy creating large-scale employment opportunities for the youth,” according to him,

He noted that the shift towards a low-carbon economy will not only create employment but also strengthen India’s sustainable growth trajectory.

Highlighting major initiatives, the minister said programmes like the National Green Hydrogen Mission, with an outlay of over Rs 19,000 crore, are laying the foundation for clean industrial transformation and decarbonisation of sectors such as steel and cement.

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He said rapid technological advancements are opening new avenues in green innovation, citing examples from the electric mobility space where conventional vehicles are being converted into electric ones, making solutions more affordable and scalable.

The minister also pointed to emerging opportunities across solar manufacturing, battery production, grid management and biofuels, adding that circular economy practices such as converting used cooking oil into biofuel offer significant entrepreneurial potential.

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Referring to new frontiers, the minister stated that ocean energy remains largely untapped despite India’s vast coastline and is expected to complement solar and wind energy in the future.

On energy security, he said the nation is expanding its nuclear power capacity and encouraging private sector participation in strategic sectors such as space and atomic energy to boost innovation and investment.

He also highlighted the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund aimed at supporting startups and innovators through collaborative funding models.

On India’s global role in climate action, the minister said the country is well-positioned to lead the green transition, guided by the vision of ‘Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE)’.

Moreover, he urged students and young researchers to actively engage with sustainability-driven opportunities and noted that future growth will be shaped by innovation, adaptability and informed choices.

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