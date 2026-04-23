Earth Day Celebrated At Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary; Green Works Trust Marks 10 Years |

World Earth Day was observed with enthusiasm at Phansad Wildlife Sanctuary, where Green Works Trust also marked its 10th anniversary with a series of awareness and outreach activities focused on conservation.

The programme aimed to sensitise local communities and stakeholders about environmental responsibility and the need to protect biodiversity.

The Trust presented an overview of its work over the past decade, including conservation efforts, research initiatives, and community-based projects.

An awareness session on plastic pollution was conducted by Rupali Naik, who highlighted its adverse impact on ecosystems, wildlife, and human health.

The event also featured an exhibition of equipment, awareness materials, and products developed through livelihood initiatives, including honey produced under a beekeeping project.

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The programme was attended by chief guest Shailendrakumar Jadhav, along with Nitin Dhage, Tejaswini Vajantri, forest staff, and teachers from nearby schools.

The event concluded with a collective pledge by participants to continue working towards sustainable living and biodiversity conservation through community collaboration.

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