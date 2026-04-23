Activists Urge Centre To Accelerate Solar Expansion As Economic Opportunity, Not Just Environmental Goal On Earth Day

World Earth Day 2026 | Canva

Framing clean energy as an economic opportunity rather than just an environmental goal, activists on Earth Day urged the Centre to accelerate a nationwide solar expansion that could generate jobs, support MSMEs, and reduce India’s massive oil import bill.

Oil Import Burden

With India importing nearly 85% of its crude oil—costing over $130 billion annually—campaigners said the country’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels exposes it to global price volatility and geopolitical risks. In contrast, solar energy offers a stable, domestic alternative built on an abundant and free resource: sunlight.

The appeal, led by NatConnect Foundation, calls for a time-bound national solar policy that can replicate the scale and urgency of the Swachh Bharat Mission. “India has the potential to build one of the world’s largest solar ecosystems, driven by rooftops, industries and local communities,” said B N Kumar.

Economic Ripple Effects

The proposal highlights the economic ripple effects of a large-scale solar push—boosting sectors such as manufacturing, installation, maintenance, battery storage, and allied services. This, activists argue, could create widespread employment while strengthening energy security.

Urban planners and environmental groups also stressed the need to integrate solar solutions into city infrastructure. From rooftop installations on homes, schools, hospitals, and offices to solar-powered streetlights and parking canopies, the campaign envisions cities as decentralised energy producers.

Sustainable Urban Development

Jyoti Nadkarni, convenor ; Kharghar Hill &Wetland Forum emphasised that sustainable urban development must go hand in hand with clean energy, including eco-friendly architecture, efficient transport, and responsible consumption. Meanwhile, Sandeep Sareen of Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society called for community-level self-sufficiency in energy, water, and waste systems.

The campaign also proposes expanding solar parks, EV charging infrastructure, battery-swapping systems, and solar-powered irrigation for farmers, positioning renewable energy as a backbone of future growth.

Expansion Proposals

Activists suggested that Maharashtra could take the lead by launching “Surya Shakti” projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, setting a model for the rest of the country.

Marking Earth Day, this year’s theme—“Our Power, Our Planet”—underscores the global goal of tripling clean electricity generation by 2030. Campaigners say India can play a pivotal role by turning its solar potential into both an economic and strategic advantage.

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