Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Deploys Japan's J-Slab Ballastless Track System For First Time In India |

Mumbai: In a major engineering milestone, the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project will use Japan’s advanced J-Slab ballastless track system for the first time in India, marking a shift towards high-precision rail infrastructure.

Technology Overview

Based on the Shinkansen technology, the J-Slab system replaces conventional ballast tracks with a rigid structure comprising an RC track bed, cement asphalt mortar (CAM), precast slabs and high-strength fasteners. Officials said this design ensures higher stability, lower maintenance and smoother rides at high speeds.

Work is progressing across Gujarat, where two dedicated manufacturing units are producing track slabs. Around 185 route km of RC track bed has been completed, while slabs have been cast for 188 km. Installation, including CAM injection, has reached 70 km. The process is fully mechanised using Japanese-designed systems, many of which are now being made in India.Overall project execution has also gathered pace. Of the 508 km corridor, 347 km of viaducts and 439 km of piers are ready, along with multiple bridges and noise barriers.

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